Until October 27th, you can nab the Trusted Reviews recommended Huawei MateBook D 14 laptop for just £569.05 when you use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout.

Available via AO’s eBay storefront, the MateBook D 14 is already known for offering superb value for money at its £599 price point, but any chance to bag it at a cheaper rate just makes the device even more of a steal, and one that’s perfect for students.

As much as everyone wants a MacBook to show off around campus, Apple’s distinguished laptops do come with a hefty price tag that’s just not affordable to most students. The same goes for Microsoft’s own Surface Laptops, which come with premium pricing, even for the entry level models.

With the MateBook D 14, Huawei’s gone headfirst into tackling this issue by offering a laptop that runs well, looks stylish and rings in at a price point that doesn’t absolutely obliterate your student loan before you even set foot on campus.

This particular version of the MateBook D 14 packs 8GB RAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and a super-fast 512GB SSD, all of which add up to a speedy laptop that can handle almost all day-to-day needs without issue.

Of course, what seals the deal is the MateBook’s stylish casing, sporting a clean metallic aesthetic comprised of lightweight aluminium alloy. There’s also a webcam built into the keyboard which is out of sight and out of mind when not in use.

In our 4.5-star review for the MateBook D 14, we surmised: “the Huawei MateBook D 14 could be a contender for one of the best (and most affordable) student laptops on the market today. It sits at a price point where it has little competition. Devices that are £100 cheaper, such as the Avita Liber 14, are worse performers. Then there are those devices that cost a couple of hundred pounds more, such as the HP Envy 13, which offer better benchmark stats, but may not be worth the extra cash for productivity users.”

The MateBook D 14 was already a great-value laptop at its original price, but being able to knock it down even further with the code PRODUCT5 just makes this deal a no-brainer.

