Need a spare phone? The iPhone 7 is now a bargain for under £160

As part of eBay’s July Mega Sale, you can now pick up a grade-A iPhone 7 for just £157.49, a far sight cheaper than its original £599 asking price.

Let’s face it, whether it’s been down to a cracked screen or an accidental spill of a pint, we’ve all needed a spare phone at some time or another. Whatever the reason, it helps to have a backup phone, or something affordable that can be used in the interim until your next upgrade.

With that in mind, being able to bag the once-flagship iPhone 7 for less than £160 is not a bad way to go. After all, you’re still getting access to Apple’s superb ecosystem, the App Store and several Apple-exclusive services like Apple News+ and Apple TV+. Good luck finding all of that on a budget handset around the same price.

The best part is that Apple is still keeping the iPhone 7 revitalised with updates, meaning that the phone is still future-proof for a while longer. To receive the deal, simply opt for the 32GB, Grade-A model in Black, and an additional 10% will be deducted at the checkout.

While the offer in question does apply to a refurbished model of the iPhone 7, the phone is still listed as being in excellent condition, and there’s a 12-month warranty included, just in case anything happens.

Having that peace of mind can also be handy if you’re looking for a cheap phone for the kids. Don’t get us wrong, the newer iPhone SE is a superb choice as an affordable iPhone, but even at £419 it won’t be applicable to everyone’s budget.

Going back to the iPhone 7, this was the first of Apple’s handsets to include water resistance, with an official IP67 rating. Even now, the iPhone 7’s camera still produces some decent shots, handling portrait shots with ease in a pinch.

Remember, this offer is only available as part of eBay’s July Mega Sale, which ends this Friday. So if you want to get your hands on a bargain, now’s the time to pounce.

