We’re all a bit bleary eyed this morning, but that’s nothing that a solid cup of coffee can’t fix, and this superb deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is just the way to get it.

The stylish machine in vibrant ‘Piano Red’ can now be had for just £60 – a massive 53% reduction on its previous price of £129. As a way of hopping on the widely popular Nespresso pod bandwagon on the cheap, this deal is a great way to improve your home coffee for less.

The Vertuo Plus comes with a 1.8 litre water tank which is plenty for several espressos through the week (sorry latte fans, there isn’t a built-in milk frother so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want a softer coffee).

What is handy is that the water tank can be moved to sit on either side of the main machine, allowing it to fit easily in whichever part of your home kitchen or office you place it in.

Our Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, gave the Vertuo Plus a high 4.5-star rating in his review, alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. Here’s what he had to say about his time testing the machine:

“Coffee’s all about taste and choice. If the more-traditional espresso is what you prefer, a regular espresso machine or normal Nespresso make a good choice. If you want something different, that’s capable of pouring a tasty long cup of coffee, the Vertuo’s Centrifusion system is just incredible. With such a range of pods already, there’s a great choice of flavours and options to suit all tastes. For me, just the completely different style of coffee is enough to wing it for me, and I’d happily swap my older Nespresso machine for the Vertuo.”

Nespresso’s own brand pods have a wide variety of flavours to choose from, including some that infuse tastes of vanilla and chocolate, but if you’re worried about all that plastic then fear not, Nespresso runs a recycling scheme for pods and some third-party sellers even provide compostable coffee pods.

It’s hard to price the value of a good cup of coffee, but this deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus feels like an absolute steal.