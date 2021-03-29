If you’ve been putting up with your old vacuum cleaner for far too long then now might be the best time for a change, with Currys PC World deducting a massive £170 off the Shark DuoClean AZ910UKT.

Available via the company’s eBay storefront, you can bag the bagless high powered vacuum for just £199 – as opposed to the original price of £369. Speaking from experience, this is the vacuum cleaner I currently own and so I can easily speak to its quality.

Deal: Shark DuoClean AZ910UKT Vacuum Cleaner for just £199 (was £269)

Despite what its stern stature would have you believe, the AZ910UKT is a surprisingly quiet vacuum cleaner. Even though its high powered suction can leave floors and carpets looking considerably cleaner, the AZ910UKT doesn’t reach a level of noise that would have the neighbours kicking down your door (which can be particularly handy if you’re living in a flat).

While the AZ910UKT doesn’t have the bendable stem that you might find in some pricier kits, the ‘Lift-Away’ portion of its title does mean that the vacuum itself can be removed from the stem to help you get to those harder to reach places.

The AZ910UKT also comes with an Anti-Hair Wrap design that sifts through hairs during the vacuuming process so that they don’t become tangled in the brush head. If you have any pets at home, then this type of technology is a must.

If you need to give the sofa, or even the stairs a vacuum then fear not, the AZ910UKT includes several different nozzles from the get-go, so you’ll always have what you need to tackle the different areas of your home.

When you’re finished vacuuming, it’s an easy two-step process to get rid of all the waste: just unclip the vacuum from the stem, and then open up the bottom of the chamber over a bin. It’s that simple.

For the power and versatility it offers, the AZ910UKT is truly one of the top vacuum cleaners you can buy right now, and even more so while this £170 discount is available.

