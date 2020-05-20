Currys PC World is now selling Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for just £27.99 – one of its lowest prices yet – making it a perfect shout for a family-friendly game on the cheap.

With a current price of £34.99 on the official Nintendo Store, get a fantastic saving £7 reduction on the Nintendo Switch port of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker whilst stocks last. Now going for only £27.99, there’s never been a better time to pick up this modern classic, especially if you’re looking for something that the whole family can enjoy.

Bringing together the much loved title from Wii-U with an additional four levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey – including New Donk City – Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a platformer like no other. With that said however, our titular hero can’t actually jump, so it’s up to you to find new ways to take down classic Mario enemies and you make your way from one level to the next.

Alongside its single-player campaign, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker also comes with a multi-player mode, allowing you and your friend or family member to navigate puzzles together and have each other’s backs. All in a plight to achieve the stars at the end of each level, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker level design takes clear inspiration from Hakoniwa, the Japanese term for small, box gardens.

As is the case with Mario Odyssey and The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker brings with it stunning graphics that really offer an immersive experience especially when zapped up to 1080p. With familiar power-ups, blocks and characters straight from the Super Mario Brothers series, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker offers fantastic, intrinsic puzzles that are perfect for all age ranges to enjoy.

Now down to £27.99 in this Currys PC World price drop, don’t miss out on this stellar Switch title while stock’s still available.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Deal NINTENDO SWITCH Switch Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Bringing a number of fun-filled levels in this puzzle adventure game, lead Captain Toad through a myriad of small, box style Japanese gardens to complete and unlock the next level. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…