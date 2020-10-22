Need a holiday? This Oculus Quest 2 deal is the next best thing

Let’s face it, as much as we could all do with a holiday right now, it’s not exactly an ideal time to enjoy the great outdoors, so why not bring it to you? Now going for just £379.05 with the code PRODUCT5, the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is just the ticket in these trying times.

The deal in question is for the 256GB version of the superb Oculus Quest 2, which is definitely worth forking out for as the entry-level version only comes with 64GB. Usually the more expensive kit would set you back £399, but using the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout let’s you knock just shy of £20 off the asking price.

Deal: Oculus Quest 2 256GB for just £379.05 (use code PRODUCT5)

As a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended product with a full five-star rating, it’s no secret that we love the Oculus Quest 2. We were huge fans of its predecessor, but given that the Quest 2 introduces an improved screen resolution, more RAM and a faster chipset, and comes in at a lower price, there’s almost no competition.

Of course, this is without mentioning the one thing that arguably makes the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy: it’s all wireless. Long gone are the cumbersome cables that launched with the first-gen VR headsets, making the experience feel completely seamless. After all, the last thing you want to worry about when traversing through VR is tripping over a cable and going headfirst into a wall (we’ve all been there).

Paired with Oculus’ Touch Controllers, you can interact with VR games and apps using precise movements of your fingers, and not just the buttons provided. This adds a whole new layer of immersion that’s difficult to replicate with traditional console gaming.

Heck, if gaming’s just not your bag of tricks, you can just use the Oculus Quest 2 to enjoy 360 degree content from the likes of Netflix, YouTube and more. To that end, the Quest 2 can be a great resource for learning about other countries, feeling like you’re on the ground without ever leaving the house.

However you plan on using the Oculus Quest 2, there’s no denying that it’s one of the best products of 2020 and well worth purchasing, especially whilst it’s on offer.

