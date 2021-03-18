If you’re in the mood for ripping the limbs off hell demons this weekend, then we’ve got the deal for you – Currys PC World is letting you get your hands on the superb Doom Eternal for just £12.97.

With the offer available to both PS4 and Xbox One copies of the game, there’s never been a better time to dive into one of 2020’s best titles for a fraction of the price.

Doom has long been a staple of the first person shooter genre, but when the series got a much needed reboot in 2016, the franchise managed to reclaim its crown as one of the best shooters to play in the modern era.

With fast-paced gameplay that made Call of Duty seem slow by comparison, Doom 2016 was a smash hit and its sequel, Doom Eternal, further delivers on the solid foundations of its predecessor.

We were really impressed with the game upon its release, bestowing it with a high four-star rating and the following verdict: “Doom (2016) turns things up to 11 for the beloved demon-mulching shooter series. With Doom Eternal, id Software cranks the volume up to 20. There’s a booming soundtrack, pulse-raising action and stunning hellish landscapes aplenty but the sequel still isn’t without its flaws.”

It takes roughly 14 hours to play through the main campaign, but there’s also multiplayer modes available as well as regular DLC packs to keep things fresh. For less than the price of a brand new movie rental, you can’t say fairer than that.

If you’ve already made the switch to a next-gen console then fear not, previous-gen copies of Doom Eternal are backwards compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

For anyone who missed out on Doom Eternal last year, now’s the perfect time to nab it on the cheap and see what all the fuss is about. If you’ve got an itch to decimate swarms of enemies at break-neck speed, then I can’t think of a better game to recommend.

