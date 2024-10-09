Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 is now just £29.99

A tablet under £30 might sound too good to be true, but Amazon’s Fire 7 (2022) is currently available for just that. 

Amazon has dropped the price of its latest Fire 7 tablet down to just £29.99, making what was already an affordable tablet an absolute steal for a limited time only. 

Head to Amazon now to secure the Amazon Fire 7 at this bargain price in the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days sale and save 54% compared to the tablet’s £64.99 RRP. That’s a total of £35 back in your pocket – or even another Fire 7 tablet.

While you might need an Amazon Prime account to access other Prime Big Deal Days offers, this particular deal doesn’t appear to require one. That said, if you’re interested in picking up anything else in the sale, we’d still recommend signing up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial to access Prime and all of today’s deals at no cost. 

The Fire 7 is a 7-inch tablet released by Amazon in 2022 and the latest in Amazon’s line-up.

This particular model comes in a Black or Rose finish with 16GB of storage and ads. These are essentially sponsored screensavers that appear on your tablet’s screen when locked or in sleep mode to offset the price of the tablet and keep it ultra-affordable. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. 

The 7-inch touchscreen is great for scrolling through social media or watching content from your favourite streaming service, whether that be Netflix, Disney Plus, TikTok, BBC iPlayer or something else. 

You can also read on the tablet, with the battery able to offer up to 10 hours of reading, web browsing, video streaming, music and more from a single charge. This makes the Fire 7 ideal for entertaining yourself and your family while travelling, whether on a long flight or during your daily commute. 

You can also get hands-free assistance from Alexa or switch on parental controls with the help of Amazon Kids. 

