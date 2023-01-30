 large image

Need a cheap smartwatch? The Galaxy Watch 5 has just plummeted in price

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, look no further. The Galaxy Watch 5 has seen a huge price cut over on Amazon.

Right now, you can pick up the incredible Android wearable for just £219. That’s a £50 saving compared to its usual £269 RRP, making January a great time to shop. Not only that but the Galaxy Watch 5 only launched six months ago, meaning you’ll have the latest model on your wrist without being forced to fork out the full price for the technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 packs a mix of smart, health and fitness features, making it the perfect pairing for your Android smartphone.

Save almost 20% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung has slashed 19% off the price of its Galaxy Watch 5, taking the wearable down from £269 to £219 just half a year after its launch. Head to Amazon today to save £50 on the Samsung smartwatch.

  Amazon
  Was £269
  £219
View Deal

The specs include a sleep tracker to plan your bedtime, detect snoring and track your sleep stages, a 3-in-1 health tracking sensor that covers everything from your heart rate and blood pressure to body fat percentage and skeletal muscle weight, a step-tracker and fitness tracking support for over 90 exercises. 

This durable smartwatch is also water resistant and takes advantage of a larger, faster-charging battery compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4, though we mostly recommend picking up the smartwatch if you’re upgrading from an older wearable.

We awarded the Galaxy Watch 5 a fantastic four out of five stars. Deputy Editor Thomas Deehan wrote: 

“The Galaxy Watch 5 is an incredible wearable when weighed up against its competitors. However, as a successor to the Galaxy Watch 4, it’s a huge letdown. The upgrades are few and far between, and there certainly isn’t enough on offer here to warrant trading in last year’s model. Nevertheless, if you have an old Wear OS 2 watch that you’re looking to replace, then you won’t find a better wearable for the Android crowd than the Galaxy Watch 5”.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 keepa

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Galaxy Watch 5 drop on Amazon since this listing has been available.

The Galaxy Watch 5 only launched six months ago, making this an incredible deal on the Samsung wearable. Head over to Amazon today to save £50 on this brilliant Android smartwatch and get it for just £219 down from £269.

