Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a cheap smart speaker? The Google Home Mini is only £15.99 right now

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Hop on over to My Memory’s eBay store right now and you’ll find an absolute bargain – the sleek Google Home Mini smart speaker has plummeted to just £15.99.

Originally going for £49.99 upon release, the Home Mini can now be had for well under half its initial price point, giving you the perfect opportunity to add a Google Assistant speaker to your smart home on the cheap.

While the Home Mini has been superseded by the Google Nest Mini, the only major difference is an improved sound quality, meaning that unless you’re in the market specifically for a speaker to play music on, the Home Mini can still do the job just fine.

As its name implies, the Home Mini is amongst the smallest smart speakers you can get, making it a great option for anyone with limited space or a home décor that might clash with larger pieces of tech.

The 256GB iPhone XS Max is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

The 256GB iPhone XS Max is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Deals Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Argos has a secret discount on the fantastic Roku Streambar

Argos has a secret discount on the fantastic Roku Streambar

Deals Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Switch Deal: Ring Fit Adventure just plummeted to under £50

Switch Deal: Ring Fit Adventure just plummeted to under £50

Deals Chris Smith 3 days ago
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for £175.50 is the deal of the weekend

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for £175.50 is the deal of the weekend

Deals Chris Smith 6 days ago
Get £50 off these five-star Grado wireless earbuds

Get £50 off these five-star Grado wireless earbuds

Deals Kob Monney 6 days ago
This unmissable DualSense and Pulse Headset bundle is the perfect deal for PS5 owners

This unmissable DualSense and Pulse Headset bundle is the perfect deal for PS5 owners

Deals Thomas Deehan 6 days ago

Despite its small stature however, the Home Mini is still a powerful device, with the ability to multitask in a truly impressive way. While listening to music, you can casually ask the Google Assistant to set a cooking timer, or even ask it to dim the lights.

If you have a Google Chromecast plugged into your TV then you can also use the Home Mini for voice commands when deciding what to watch. It’s a simple case of saying ‘Hey Google, play WandaVision on the living room TV’ and you’re away – although by no means are you only locked in to just watching WandaVision.

At just £15.99, the Google Home Mini is an absolute steal – even if you only use it as a bedside alarm clock, you’ll still get more than your money’s worth. Stock is currently low for the offer however, so it’s best not to wait around if you fancy adding the smart speaker to your collection.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.