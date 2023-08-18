Need a cheap phone? This Galaxy A14 5G deal is just £13.99 a month

Sometimes a phone can just be a phone. It doesn’t have to be the all-singing all-dancing flagship, especially if you’re using it as a second handset or want one the kids can use.

That’s why we love this excellent deal on the Samsung A15 5G that’s just £13.99 a month for 10GB of data. Mobiles UK isn’t charging an upfront cost for the handset, which costs £219 SIM-free. This model has got 64GB of storage for all of those photos, videos and apps, and comes with unlimited texts and minutes.

£13.99 a month for a 5G Samsung phone The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is free on this contract, 10GB of data for £13.99 a month with iD Mobile. Mobiles UK

It’s a 24-month contract on the iD Mobile Network. This is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see. This offer is no exception.

We’ve just reviewed the A15 5G smartphone. It has a solid 50-megapixel camera with a decent 6.6-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also a large 5,000mAh battery that will comfortably get you through a day or two.

It’s also cool that there’s a promise of two OS upgrades and four years of security patches mean it’ll be supported for much longer than most budget smartphones. That means a couple of new versions of Android are in the pipeline.

“Samsung has created another dependably solid affordable option in the Galaxy A14 5G,” our reviewer concluded. “Its display is fine, and both its 50MP main camera and its 13MP selfie camera are capable of taking decent shots in good lighting. I can’t fault the A14 5G’s stamina, either.”

Our reviewer wasn’t over the top about in his praise and there are plenty of limitations with plasticky build quality and slower charging than rivals. However, while it didn’t blow us away, this budget phone won’t let you down.