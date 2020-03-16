Need a cheap phone? The Pixel 2 can now be swiped for £124.99

Buy the Pixel 2 SIM-free for only £124.99 in this exceptional refurbished deal.

Looking for a cheap flagship? It’s hard in the current smartphone market. Why not pick up this refurbished Pixel 2 for just £124.99 when you opt for the Blue 64GB variant locked to the EE network, available in a ‘Very Good’ condition.

Alternatively, you can pick up an unlocked Pixel 2 handset for the very affordable cost of £144.99 if you’ve already got a sweet SIM-only deal and want to make the most of this cheap smartphone price.

The Pixel 2 remains to be an excellent handset, even if it has been succeeded, not once but twice by the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4. That said, now even more affordable than upon its original release with a small form factor, the Pixel 2 still has appeal for those not concerned about having the very latest smartphone features, and who most certainly don’t want the giant sizes of more recent handsets.

Offering a 5-inch AMOLED display with resolutions of up to 1080p, the Pixel 2 comes with a pretty hefty forehead and chin. That said, as is the case with an AMOLED panel, colours do prove punchy with the usual signature inky blacks and saturated colours.

On its back, you’ll find a two-tone like colour scheme with a matte aluminium finish taking up most of the handset with a glass top housing the rear camera and its flash.

Speaking of the camera, the 12-megapixel f/1.8 unit proves to be a surprise, producing some detailed pictures when we first reviewed it upon its release. Of course, it won’t produce anything like the likes of the Pixel 3 and newer smartphone snaps nowadays, but this is competent for those who want to capture a moment here and there.

The camera includes optical image stabilisation tweaks, as well as the ability to adjust the aperture for low light shots, keeping the shutter open for longer to allow more light in, as well as processing once you’ve tapped the shutter.

A fantastic little runner that still holds strong for people looking for a more affordable option when it comes to buying outright, make sure you choose the Blue 64GB Pixel 2 on EE in ‘Very Good’ condition and buy for just £124.99.

