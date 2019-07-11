You can grab a Fitbit Versa black and Google Home Mini charcoal for just £169 thanks to this great Currys PC World deal.

The deal’s now live and marks a £24 saving on what you’d normally have to pay for the two products. Given how great we found both products during our in-depth reviews we’d thoroughly recommend any smartwatch enthusiast or budding smart home builders take advantage of the deal while stocks last.

The Fitbit Versa is the latest hybrid smartwatch-come-fitness tracker from the iconic healthtech brand. The Versa scored an impressive 4/5 during our in-depth review and earned a place as one of the best entry level hybrid wearables on the market.

As we noted in our Fitbit Versa review:

“The Versa can help you keep tabs on a wide variety of activities, including running, swimming and cycling, and its menstrual cycle tracking is another hugely intriguing feature. Unlike many others smartwatches, it’s also compact enough to look good on users with slim wrists.”

The Google Home Mini is the smallest and most affordable smart speaker in the tech giant’s arsenal. The mini smart speaker similarly scored 4/5 during our in-depth review. It lets you do everything from quiz Google Assistant about the weather to listening to music and controlling your smart home with voice commands.

As we noted in our Google Home Mini review:

“If you want to take your first step into the world of smart homes, and you want Google Assistant throughout your house, the Google Home Mini is an affordable way of making that happen.”

The Currys PC World deal comes less than a week before Amazon Prime Day 2019. Prime Day 2019 will officially kick of on 15 July (next Monday) and is expected to bring with it a number of cracking discounts on numerous products. Make sure to bookmark and regularly check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub for all the latest and greatest deals.

