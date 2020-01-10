Nab a 512GB Galaxy S10 Plus with a Galaxy Active Watch for just £799

Ahead of the February 11th launch where we expect to see Samsung’s next flagship family, the Galaxy S10 Plus sees a price slash on its SIM-free price with a Galaxy Watch Active thrown in for free.

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus saw a retail price point starting at £799 for its 128GB iteration. Now you can pick up the more premium Ceramic Black handset with a fully loaded 512GB storage capacity (usually £899) for £100 less in this great value Argos bundle deal where you’ll also receive the fantastic Galaxy Watch Active at no extra cost.

We expect to see a lot of the 2019 flagship family units shifted in the run up to (and following) Samsung’s event in February, with prices already dropping to entice buyers not ready to invest serious amounts of cash in the very latest, high spec handset from the South Korean brand. This 512GB Ceramic Black Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus makes going SIM-free that bit more affordable.

First things first, how do the Ceramic versions of the S10 Plus differ from its Prism variants? Well, it’s all about finish. Unsurprisingly, with a usually higher RRP, the Ceramic finish looks and feels a lot more luxurious, swapping the nano-laminated film for a more durable material and premium feel in what is being deemed the S10 Plus Performance Edition.

Beyond that, either variant offers much the same specs – really, it’s just about personal style preference and an extra boost across both RAM and onboard storage.

Housing the stunning Infinity-O display, as the larger variant, the Galaxy S10 Plus shows of its Dynamic AMOLED+ screen across an expansive 6.4-inch footprint. In the more supreme handset, the S10 Plus’ front housing also adopts a dual front facing camera, which camouflages into the screen itself, with Samsung once again succeeding in avoiding the dreaded notch many aren’t too fond of.

On the back, you can find the S10 Plus’ triple sensor package, hosting a 12MP OIS sensor, alongside an ultra-wide 16MP and telephoto 12MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy Watch Active Bundle SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB - Ceramic Black and Free Galaxy Watch Active With £100 off the SIM-free handset, enjoy the 6.4" Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED+ display of the S10 Galaxy Plus and get the perfect companion to your fitness goals with a free Galaxy Watch Active.

The Plus edition also offers a hefty 4100mAh battery cell, the inclusion of a Micro SD slot for extra external storage (but good luck getting through the 512GB of onboard storage first). On top of that, the Galaxy S10 Plus boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack, another feature many have mourned the exclusion of as smartphones have become more streamlined over the years.

Now with £100 off this top-tier Samsung flagship and that all important smartwatch freebie added to your order, pick up the fantastic Galaxy S10 Plus and avoid being strapped down by a pricey phone contract. Unlocked, slot in your SIM card from any network and have the ease of finding the tariff that works for you and your brand new, sparkly smartphone.

