My go-to Chromebook is now a Prime Day steal

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

There’s no shortage of laptop deals this Prime Day but if you’re after a competent workstation that doesn’t break the bank then this is the offer for you.

Even though I’ve got a handful of laptops to jump between (such is the life of a tech journalist), my go-to device if I’m running late or if I’m going to be working away from a power outlet is the Acer Chromebook Plus 515, and it’s just been given the Prime Day treatment.

Right now you can bag the ChromeOS powered laptop for just £359.99, down from the usual price of £499.99. So long as you’re not completely reliant on Windows, there’s a lot to like here and it’s well worth considering if you work mostly in-browser or use less power intensive apps.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Prime Day Deal

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Prime Day Deal

Need a great Chromebook with a fair price tag attached? With tons of speed and up to 10-hours of battery life, the now discounted Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is exactly that.

  • Amazon
  • Was £499.99
  • Now just £359.99
View Deal

Speaking from my own experience, there isn’t that much within my workload that doesn’t take place entirely within a browser. Whether it’s writing articles in Google Docs or editing a thumbnail in Canva, it’s all happening in a single Chrome window and in that regard, the Chromebook Plus 515 can really shine.

Because it’s built around Chrome, the laptop can open up the browser incredibly quickly and there’s no discernible slowdown as you jump from one tab to the next. That same speed also applies to the start-up, as I’ve found myself getting stuck in with work at a much faster pace than with any other laptop I’ve used.

What really helps however is that, because ChromeOS isn’t juggling quite as many operations as Windows, the Acer 515 is able to last for up to 10-hours on a single charge which makes it perfect for working in a cafe or library where the availability of a power outlet is never guaranteed.

The 15.6-inch display is also roomy enough to have multiple windows open simultaneously, which is particularly handy if you’re trying to research a document and write about it at the same time. The keyboard also features a backlight so if you need to get in a bit more writing after the sun has gone down, that won’t be an issue.

Given that it costs far less than most Windows laptops at this price, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is an easy winner for anyone in need of a solid workstation at a reasonable price.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

