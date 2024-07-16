My favourite streaming stick just got the Prime Day treatment

There are tons of great Prime Day deals available right now but if all you’re after is a top-tier streaming stick then we’ve found the bargain for you.

From Fire TV to Roku, I’ve tried tons of streaming devices but none have come close to the level of quality offered by the Chromecast with Google TV, which is why it remains my favourite streaming device to this day.

I would easily recommend it to anyone, even at full price, but because of the ongoing Prime Day sale you can get Google’s excellent streaming stick for just £29.99, down from £59.99. You can’t ask for fairer than that.

If you have no experience with this particularly device then you may be wondering exactly what it is that sets it apart from the competition, and I’m more than happy to fill you in.

For starters, compared to most other streaming sticks, the Chromecast with Google TV is actually quite a stylish device that doesn’t jut out from your TV. That same aeshetic is carried over to the included remote which is minimalist and compact, but still includes quick-access buttons to YouTube, Netflix and the Google Assistant.

Because this is a Chromecast, you can easily beam content directly from your smartphone or tablet to the device, simply by following the Chromecast instructions. After you’ve tried it a few times, the process soon becomes second nature, making it incredibly easy to share favourite videos and photos with your friends and family.

What really sets the device apart however is the inclusion of the aforementioned Google TV. This is a very clean operating system that offers up impressive suggestions for shows that you might want to watch, as well as fast access to shows that you’re already watching.

The UI is able to bring together shows and films from all of the services that you’re signed up to in one easy to access place, so you can get a full idea of the breadth of content available to you.

Plus, if you don’t feel like scrolling through menus then you can simply ask the Google Assistant to take you directly to whatever it is you’d like to watch.

As a final flourish, the Chromecast with Google TV can stream content up to 4K quality which is much better for a truly immersive movie night where you just want to switch off from the world and get lost in a great story.

I could go on but it would only serve to reiterate that the Chromecast with Google TV is a must-buy device, and when it’s available for such a reduced price, there’s no reason not to get it.

