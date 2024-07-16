Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

My favourite Apple accessory ever is a bargain this Prime Day

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re often losing your keys, Apple’s handy AirTags are a valuable accessory and at this Prime Day price, it’s worth stocking up.

For the duration of the sale, Prime members can snag a four-pack of AirTags for £84 – a 29% saving off the £119 you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store. Can’t say fairer than that.

While they don’t always sell for that RRP on Amazon, they do typically go for around £100 – so this does still represent a nice saving.

Follow our Prime Day 2024 live blog for all the best savings during Amazon’s two-day shopping event. Our deals experts will be trawling through all the big price drops to ensure you’re getting the best savings possible.

AirTags are small white discs that, with the help of accessories, can stick to your keyring or be placed inside a bag. They then use a combination of Bluetooth and Apple’s Find My network to keep an eye on your items, ensuring they never fall out of reach. With this set you get separate four tags, so they can be placed in multiple places.

Apple AirTag
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Apple’s long-awaited rival to the Tile tracking device is finally here

Pros

  • Ties in excellently with iOS and the huge Find My network
  • Precision Finding is a neat trick
  • Pretty affordable
  • The tracking is very good

Cons

  • Design isn’t particularly well thought out in a number of ways
  • Accessories required for basic functionality
  • No sharing of AirTags between family members

As with all Prime Day deals, you must be a Prime member to benefit. Here’s how to sign up for a free Prime Day trial. For a selection of the best Prime Day deals, see our curated list below.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

