My favourite Apple accessory ever is a bargain this Prime Day
If you’re often losing your keys, Apple’s handy AirTags are a valuable accessory and at this Prime Day price, it’s worth stocking up.
For the duration of the sale, Prime members can snag a four-pack of AirTags for £84 – a 29% saving off the £119 you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store. Can’t say fairer than that.
While they don’t always sell for that RRP on Amazon, they do typically go for around £100 – so this does still represent a nice saving.
This AirTag multipack is a bargain thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale
AirTags are small white discs that, with the help of accessories, can stick to your keyring or be placed inside a bag. They then use a combination of Bluetooth and Apple’s Find My network to keep an eye on your items, ensuring they never fall out of reach. With this set you get separate four tags, so they can be placed in multiple places.
Apple’s long-awaited rival to the Tile tracking device is finally here
Pros
- Ties in excellently with iOS and the huge Find My network
- Precision Finding is a neat trick
- Pretty affordable
- The tracking is very good
Cons
- Design isn’t particularly well thought out in a number of ways
- Accessories required for basic functionality
- No sharing of AirTags between family members
