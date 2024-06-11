MSI’s RTX 4050 gaming laptop is now heavily discounted

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that looks the part with plenty of graphical oomph from an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, then the MSI Cyborg 14 is a great option.

Currys is currently offering £150 off the MSI Cyborg 14 bringing the price down to £999 from £1,149.

This model comes with free next-day delivery and there are flexible payment options if you wish spread the cost or pay later.

This gaming laptop has a 14-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering 400 nits of brightness. The heavy lifting is done by a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor (the 12620H to be precise), backed by 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage from the SSD.

However, you’re probably going to want to know all about that GPU right? Well it’s a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 model. MSI says you’ll an example of the performance you can expect is hitting 114fps when playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 at 1080p.

Those specs, combined with the display refresh rate makes this a good option for PC gaming at a moderate level. The MSI Cyborg 14 will handle plenty and offer you a great gaming experience as long as you respect its limitations.

If you’re interested in pushing the spec sheet up towards a 1440p or 4K resolution you’ll need a more expensive model with a higher calibre display.

Audio support includes DTS tech for a 360-degree experience, while Wi-Fi 6E and the 2.5 gig Ethernet port means you won’t struggle for connectivity during multiplayer sessions. It’s a lightweight machine too at only 1.6KG, so you’ll have no qualms about shoving it in a bag and gaming on the go.