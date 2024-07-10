Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola’s latest flagship foldable just got even better

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Motorola’s latest flagship foldable, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, is already available in a great contract deal.

You can currently grab the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 100GB of data for £29.99 a month and £99 up front. That’s already a great deal, but you can also claim a free pair of Moto Buds+ into the bargain.

Those are Motorola’s latest true wireless earbuds, which typically retail for £129.99 on their own.

Get the Razr 50 Ultra with free Moto Buds+ and 100GB data

Get the Razr 50 Ultra with free Moto Buds+ and 100GB data

This deal gets you the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra with free Moto Buds+ on a 100GB contract.

  • Mobiles
  • Free Moto Buds+ and 100GB data
  • £29.99 a month, £99 up front
View Deal

Said free ‘buds are limited to the first 700 claimants, and the offer runs out on August 27, so act quick. You can claim your Moto Buds+ here.

Let’s return to that Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, as it’s one of the classiest phones of the year so far. This clamshell foldable boasts a massive 4-inch cover screen on the outside and an even larger 6.8-inch pOLED screen on the inside.

It’s also IPX8 water resistant, which is always nice to see in a foldable, while Motorola has taken the interesting decision to ditch the low-res ultrawide camera of previous iterations for a 50MP 2x telephoto. Besides better zoomed shots, it also makes for superior portraits.

While we haven’t quite formed our final opinion on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra just yet (watch this space), we have gone hands-on with the phone and found that it “fixes the few complaints we had about its predecessor,” the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. It also “continues to improve in key areas” where rival Samsung is still (for now) lacking.

Given how much we loved the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, you can sign up to this fabulous Razr 50 Ultra with confidence.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

