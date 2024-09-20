Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola’s foldable Razr 50 plummets to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Motorola’s affordable 2024 foldable, the Razr 50, might’ve only launched just a couple of months ago, but it’s already seeing tempting discounts that make it even more affordable. 

In fact, a limited-time deal at Amazon sees the Razr 50 slashed to the lowest price since its launch in late June. 

More specifically, Amazon is offering a whopping 22% off the Razr 50, knocking it down to £623.14 from its £799.99 RRP, representing a not-insignificant saving of £176.85. It’s available exclusively in the Spritz Orange finish with 256GB of storage, and should be delivered within a week of ordering from the online storefront. 

Unfortunately, this isn’t one of those times where you can use Amazon Prime to speed up the process with next-day delivery, but it’ll be worth the wait! 

That’s because the Motorola Razr 50 is an impressive foldable that offers quite the upgrade over its predecessor, the Razr 40. It sports a large 3.6-inch cover screen previously exclusive to the top-end Razr 40 Ultra, beating the 3.4-inch Galaxy Z Flip 6 while offering better functionality, with the option to run apps full-screen on the cover display. 

Google Maps on Razr 50 cover screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can also reply to messages, control smart home tech, take photos and much more, all without having to unfold the phone. 

But unfurl the foldable phone and you’ll find a massive 6.9-inch pOLED screen within, sporting flagship-level tech like a 120Hz refresh rate, 3000-nit peak brightness and a much less noticeable crease than what you’ll find on Samsung’s premium alternative. 

It might not be the most powerful foldable around with the Dimensity 7300X chipset, but we felt that, in testing, the Razr 50 felt rapid and snappy in everyday use with only truly demanding tasks like high-end gaming showing the mid-range chipset’s true nature. 

Motorola Razr 50 unfolded in-hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Couple that with solid battery life, 30W charging tech, eSIM support and a combination of 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras, it delivers a satisfying foldable smartphone experience – and with the limited-time Amazon deal, that experience is more affordable than ever.

