Motorola’s flip phone is going cheap, barely two months after launch

Chris Smith

Flip phones are en vogue once again with the original Moto Razr range topping the fashion charts. Right now you can save big on the most recent model.

Amazon is selling the recently-released Motorola Razr 50 for just £667.78, which is a 17% saving on the £799.99 asking price That’s over £132 off.

Moto Razr 50 is now even better value

The Moto Razr 50 is fresh off the production line but is already £132 off.

You can get the phone by the weekend if you order now, with Prime delivery at no extra cost for members. Amazon is also offering certain shoppers a free trial and you may see a tick box option at the top of the page.

The significant discount is surprising given the phone has only been listed on Amazon for 56 days. In fact, we’d barely got around to publishing our full and detailed review on the phone.

This device, with its large and useful 3.6-inch cover screen and 6.9-inch pOLED 120Hz inner display, comes highly rated by our team of reviewers.

We’re big cans of the all-day battery life, improved durability (IPX8 water resistance and gorille Glass Victus protection). There’s a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 32-megapixel selfie camera. All of which perform admirably.

You won’t get the flagship performance of some other foldable devices, like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, for example, but you will get solid mid-range performance from the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X. There’s also 256GB of storage.

Motorola Razr 50 on a table with cover screen on
Recommended

Motorola's entry-level foldable has finally recieved the TLC it desperately needed

Pros

  • Larger, more useful cover screen
  • Upgraded 50MP parimary camera
  • All-day battery life
  • Premium features like IPX8 & wireless charging

Cons

  • Mid-range MediaTek chipset
  • 13MP ultrawide camera remains unchanged
  • Only three OS upgrades
  • Not much in the way of AI capabilities – yet

Android fans will love the near-stock approach to Android 14, while there are some handy tweaks and OS features that’ll help get the best from the hardware.

Our reviewer says the Razr 50 is a “massive success” that “bests the Galazy Z Flip 6 in key areas, representing a more affordable alternative to Samsung’s premium clamshell foldable.”

Lewis Painter gave the phone a 4-star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on for good measure. He said you should buy if “you want a great foldable at a discount.”

“The Razr 50 offers the core experience of a foldable without being quite as expensive as much of the competition,” he wrote.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

