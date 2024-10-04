Motorola’s dropped another smartphone bargain for budget buyers

Looking for an affordable yet reliable smartphone, with a solid main camera and impressive battery life? Look no further than the Motorola G84.

Save £80 and get the Motorola G84 Android smartphone for just £169 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

Motorola’s budget-friendly smartphone has become even more affordable Get the Motorola G84 Android smartphone for a bargain at just £169, thanks to this deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £169 View Deal

Although a budget-friendly smartphone, Motorola has managed to pack in heaps of premium features into the G84’s 6.5-inch display. Not only can the screen reach a peak brightness of 1300 nits but it’s also fitted with a 120Hz refresh rate, double that of even the newest iPhone 16.

Turn the phone over and you’ll be greeted by a stylish vegan leather covering which both looks great and makes the phone feel more premium while offering decent grip too.

The star of the G84’s show is undoubtedly its camera set up. Although it may seem simple on paper – a 50MP main supported by an 8MP ultrawide – we found photos had “good detail and a nice natural warmth to them, without looking garish or overprocessed”.

In fact the 50MP main camera has an OmniVision OV50E sensor that is found in Motorola’s much pricier alternatives.

With its 5000mAh battery, we found the G84 was able to get through a full day’s worth of moderate use with over 50% battery remaining, so there’s real potential for the handset to last two days before needing a recharge.

It’s worth mentioning that the G84 only benefits from one major OS update, which means Android 14 is the last upgrade it will get.

Overall we gave the Motorola G84 a four-star rating with our reviewer concluding the handset is an “elegant, poised affordable phone”.

If you’re looking for a reliable budget-friendly smartphone then the Motorola G84 is a fantastic choice. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t boast the longevity of other affordable smartphones.