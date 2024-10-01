Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola’s budget phone offer just destroyed the competition

Jon Mundy

Amazon is offering a brilliant deal on the Motorola Moto G34, which gets you this fine budget phone at an even lower price.

The Motorola Moto G34 carries a recommended retail price of £149.99, which is already extremely low for a smartphone. However, Amazon is now selling it for £109, which represents a major 27% discount.

This is for the 128GB model, which is ample storage for such a cheap phone. You can specify the Moto G34 in Ice Blue or Charcoal Black.

Save 27% on the Motorola Moto G34

Amazon is offering a big 27% saving on the already-pretty-cheap Motorola Moto G34 5G smartphone.

  • Amazon
  • Save 27%
  • Now £109
View Deal

Note that this is listed as a ‘Limited time deal’, which means that Amazon won’t be offering it at this price for long. Better act fast.

The Motorola Moto G34 gets our seal of approval for anyone looking to spend the bare minimum on a phone for a child or an older relative. We awarded the Moto G34 a 4 out of 5 review, praising it for its big 120Hz display, its 5G connectivity, and solid performance for the money.

“It looks and feels good in the hand, the screen is big enough for binging content, the 50MP main camera is fine for everyday snaps, and the 5000mAh battery can comfortably get you through a day’s use,” we concluded.

As we’ve already alluded to, 5G connectivity is far from a given at such a low asking price, offering access to the UK’s latest and fastest mobile network infrastructure.

If you haven’t encountered Motorola’s software before, it’s some of the cleanest and crispest around. The company is one of few manufacturers to stick quite close to Google’s stock UI, making for a much more pleasant and intuitive experience than most.

Where Motorola does make tweaks, they’re generally very well thought out – such as its brilliant Moto Gesture system, which grants you speedy access to key phone functions (like the camera or the torch) with a twist or flick of the wrist. It works beautifully.

All in all, this is a great phone for beginners, now at a knock-down price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

