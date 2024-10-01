Motorola’s budget phone offer just destroyed the competition

Amazon is offering a brilliant deal on the Motorola Moto G34, which gets you this fine budget phone at an even lower price.

The Motorola Moto G34 carries a recommended retail price of £149.99, which is already extremely low for a smartphone. However, Amazon is now selling it for £109, which represents a major 27% discount.

This is for the 128GB model, which is ample storage for such a cheap phone. You can specify the Moto G34 in Ice Blue or Charcoal Black.

Note that this is listed as a ‘Limited time deal’, which means that Amazon won’t be offering it at this price for long. Better act fast.

The Motorola Moto G34 gets our seal of approval for anyone looking to spend the bare minimum on a phone for a child or an older relative. We awarded the Moto G34 a 4 out of 5 review, praising it for its big 120Hz display, its 5G connectivity, and solid performance for the money.

“It looks and feels good in the hand, the screen is big enough for binging content, the 50MP main camera is fine for everyday snaps, and the 5000mAh battery can comfortably get you through a day’s use,” we concluded.

As we’ve already alluded to, 5G connectivity is far from a given at such a low asking price, offering access to the UK’s latest and fastest mobile network infrastructure.

If you haven’t encountered Motorola’s software before, it’s some of the cleanest and crispest around. The company is one of few manufacturers to stick quite close to Google’s stock UI, making for a much more pleasant and intuitive experience than most.

Where Motorola does make tweaks, they’re generally very well thought out – such as its brilliant Moto Gesture system, which grants you speedy access to key phone functions (like the camera or the torch) with a twist or flick of the wrist. It works beautifully.

All in all, this is a great phone for beginners, now at a knock-down price.