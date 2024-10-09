Motorola’s Amazon deal shows why Android can’t be beaten on value

The Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is in full swing, making it the perfect time to secure yourself a tempting money-off upgrade on your smartphone, with plenty to choose from at Amazon.

However, it’s a Motorola Edge 50 Fusion deal that has really caught our attention; for a limited time, the smartphone is down to just £249.99, £100 off its regular RRP. That’ll net you the Forest Blue finish along with a healthy 256GB of storage for all of your apps and photos.

Save £100 on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion at Amazon The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion already offered phenomenal value for money at its regular £349.99 RRP, making this limited-time £100 discount all the more tempting.

£100 off

£249.99

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the Prime Big Deal Days offers, but that doesn’t mean you need to pay. You can simply sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to get access to all these exclusive money-off deals – just be sure to cancel the trial before it ends and you’re charged!

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion already offered spectacular money at its regular £349 RRP, making this deal all the more tempting for those on the hunt for a budget-friendly upgrade.

Importantly, the Edge 50 Fusion doesn’t look or feel like a cheap phone; in fact, it boasts a plethora of tech that’s usually exclusive to high-end phones that cost double, if not triple, what the Motorola handset does.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That includes a slimline design with either a frosted plastic or vegan leather rear, complete with premium IP68 dust and water resistance. There’s even a dedicated 3x telephoto lens alongside the main sensor, something only really featured on smartphones that cost over £600.

There’s also an impressive 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate rarely seen at the more affordable end of the market, and with 68W TurboPower charging, it can go from flat to full in just 47 minutes.

We were thoroughly impressed with the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion when we reviewed it at launch back in June 2024, so much so that it achieved a near-perfect 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award.

It also won the Best Affordable Phone award at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, showcasing just how highly we think of this phone.

