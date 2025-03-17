This Razr 50 Ultra deal is a foldable phone jackpot

Our favourite clamshell foldable right now, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, has just dropped to an unbelievably low price at Amazon.

Because they still use fairly uncommon tech, foldable phones tend to come with a higher price tag than most phones. Case in point, the outstanding Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, despite being one of the more affordable options out there, has an RRP of £999.99.

Thankfully, the phone has just seen one of its biggest price tumbles yet, letting you pick up the 4.5-star rated foldable phone for just £704.57. That’s an incredible saving of £295.42 to be had, which could either be pocketed for a later day or used towards a high-end pair of headphones or earbuds to go with the phone.

Even though most of the attention within the foldable scene goes towards the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, largely due to brand recognition, it’s a mistake to overlook the competition because, as far as we’re concerned, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is the better phone.

There’s a chance that you may have already realised why we rate this phone so highly, but if the penny has yet to drop, it’s down to the massive four-inch cover screen. Compared to the relatively small outer screen on the Z Flip 6, the Razr 50 Ultra provides tons of functionality on its outer display so that you don’t need to constantly open up the phone.

In his review for the Razr 50 Ultra, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter said: “the bigger screen not only makes it easier to read notifications and enjoy the Motorola-designed cover screen widgets, but it also makes it even easier to use full Android apps without unfolding the phone… it means that I can use apps like Google Maps to get directions without having to constantly unfold the phone, and with it being small enough to fit into the palm of my hand when folded, I don’t mind using it out and about in a city where phone snatching is rife.”

This isn’t to say that the inner screen isn’t anything to write home about, as it boasts a massive 6.9-inch diameter that makes it perfect for scrolling through social media, watching films and TV shows, and even a spot of gaming.

What’s more impressive though is the phone’s official IPX8 rating for water resistance, making the 50 Ultra more robust than most foldable phones, which is a huge weight off of one’s mind when it comes to the longevity of the device.

It also helps that the phone’s Spring Green colourway is quite fetching, making this a great overall package for anyone looking to make the jump to foldable tech.