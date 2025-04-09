:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This Motorola phone can charge in 20 minutes, and it’s now almost half price

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Is your current phone starting to show its age? This outstanding deal on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is offering the perfect chance to upgrade for less.

Now that we’re a good while into 2025, you probably have a better idea as to whether your current handset is actually going to last until the end of the year. If it’s looking like a stretch but you don’t have a ton of cash in the bank then I’ve found just the deal for you.

Head on over to Voxi and you can pick up the fantastic mid-range Motorola Edge 50 Pro for just £309.60, which is almost half the phone’s original £599 asking price at launch. For all the features that this phone packs, I don’t think that you’ll find a better offer for the same price.

Upgrade to the Motorola Egde 50 Pro at a bargain price

Upgrade to the Motorola Egde 50 Pro at a bargain price

With a gorgeous 6.7-inch high resolution OLED display, and the ability to reach a full battery in just 20 minutes of charging, the Motorola Egde 50 Pro is a great phone made even better by the fact that it’s going for almost half its initial price tag.

  • Voxi
  • Was £599
  • Now just £309.60
View Deal

Bear in mind that in order to nab the deal you will have to add a Voxi SIM to your purchase, but if you pick up a £10 rolling 30-day contract then you can cancel it right away to avoid any future costs beyond that.

While there’s no denying that the mid-range market is more competitive than ever, at just £309.60, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro now sits comfortably amongst the budget phones, which sends the value proposition here through the roof.

For starters, Motorola’s handset is an absolute beast when it comes to battery and charging. The 4500mAh cell is more than enough to see you comfortably to the end of the day without worry, but if you do need to top up then thanks to the 125W fast charger that’s included in the box, you can get the phone back to 100% in just 20 minutes.

That kind of speed is almost unheard of at this end of the market, so if you’re sick and tired of having to wait around for your current handset to charge then Motorola’s fast charging tech is the perfect remedy.

Beyond the battery life, the Edge 50 Pro has a gorgeous display, the type of which you’d expect to see on a far more expensive phone. In his four-star review for the device, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter had this to say: “it’s a 6.7-inch OLED screen with support for premium formats like HDR10+ and 10-bit colour, and when combined with a surprisingly high 1.2K (1220 x 2712) resolution, makes for an exquisite viewing experience.”

It’s the perfect type of display for watching films and TV shows on a long journey, or everyday scrolling through apps. For all that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers, it was already a great option at full price but at just £309.60, it’s now a no brainer.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

