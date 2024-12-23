This Moto G85 deal lets you start 2025 right with a bargain phone

What the Moto G85 may lack in premium tools, it more than makes up for with speedy and reliable performance, a solid camera setup and fast charging.

Not only is the Moto G85 already seeing £100 off its usual £299 RRP but enter the code CURRYS50 at the checkout and get the smartphone for just £149 from Currys.

With a stunning 6.67-inch OLED curved screen that wraps around the edges for an immersive viewing experience, the Moto G85 is a visually appealing smartphone for its affordable price.

In fact it even sports a 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling and gaming feel smooth and lag-free, which is something the more expensive iPhone 16 lacks.

Powering the Moto G85 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor which we found offers a smooth and snappy everyday performance. Our reviewer stated that “gliding between home screens is as satisfying as ever” and even scrolling through ad-laden web pages was a “non-issue” too.

Flip the phone over and you’ll find a 50MP main camera that’s supported by an 8MP ultrawide. We found the main lens held up well against other handsets in this price range, with captured shots boasting “balanced lighting” and decent colours.

The ultrawide lens, although can struggle in tricky lighting conditions, does hold its own for group shots, sweeping vistas and difficult tight spaces.

While the Moto G85 unfortunately doesn’t come equipped with a charger, it does support 30W fast charging which can get the handset from 1-100% in just over 90 minutes. Although this certainly isn’t the fastest we’ve seen from a smartphone, for the price this isn’t to be sniffed at.

We concluded that the Moto G85 offers “the complete package at a reasonable cost” and that’s without factoring in this £150 saving.

If you’re looking for an affordable handset that still offers a solid camera, speedy performance and a stunning display, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the Moto G85.