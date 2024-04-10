Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

A popular foldable phone with no upfront cost, loads of monthly data, a cheap monthly contract and a free pair of some of the best wireless buds around? Yes please!

Mobiles UK is offering a Motorola Razr 40 free with 100GB of monthly data for just £19.99 per month. The deal includes a free pair of the five-star Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds, which are among our favourites we’ve ever reviewed.

The 24-month deal is on the iD Mobile network comes with unlimited minutes and unlimited messages too. iD is an mobile virtual network operator that runs off the Three Mobile network in the UK and is owned by Carphone Warehouse. Because they don’t pay for the upkeep of the network and just rent it from Three, the costs are passed on to you. You’ll still get Three’s fastest 5G speeds.

The Moto Razr 40 is one of the more affordable phones out there and is a throwback to the classic flip phones of the late 90s and early 2000s.

It has long battery life, and some neat software tricks as well as a flagship level display with a 6.9-inch pOLED internal panel with HDR10+ support. There’s also a 144Hz refresh rate. The 1.9-inch outer display is fine for checking notifications.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset won’t pull up any trees, but it’ll be fine for every day use. It was £799 at launch when it arrived in the summer of 2023, so it’s still less than a year old and you’re getting it with no upfront cost.

As for the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, they still retail at around £200 and still boast some of the best noise cancelling performance around. Terms and conditions regarding claiming your free pair when you take on this contract are here.

Our reviewer gave it them the perfect five star score, concluding: “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here. Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”