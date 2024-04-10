Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A popular foldable phone with no upfront cost, loads of monthly data, a cheap monthly contract and a free pair of some of the best wireless buds around? Yes please!

Mobiles UK is offering a Motorola Razr 40 free with 100GB of monthly data for just £19.99 per month. The deal includes a free pair of the five-star Bose QuietComfort II wireless earbuds, which are among our favourites we’ve ever reviewed.

Moto 40 foldable bundle with free Bose QCII buds

Moto 40 foldable bundle with free Bose QCII buds

Mobiles UK is offering the Moto 40 foldable with 100GB of data for £19.99 a month with no upfront cost. Plus, you’ll get a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.

  • Mobiles UK
  • 100GB data, £0 upfront
  • £19.99 a month
View Deal

The 24-month deal is on the iD Mobile network comes with unlimited minutes and unlimited messages too. iD is an mobile virtual network operator that runs off the Three Mobile network in the UK and is owned by Carphone Warehouse. Because they don’t pay for the upkeep of the network and just rent it from Three, the costs are passed on to you. You’ll still get Three’s fastest 5G speeds.

The Moto Razr 40 is one of the more affordable phones out there and is a throwback to the classic flip phones of the late 90s and early 2000s.

It has long battery life, and some neat software tricks as well as a flagship level display with a 6.9-inch pOLED internal panel with HDR10+ support. There’s also a 144Hz refresh rate. The 1.9-inch outer display is fine for checking notifications.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset won’t pull up any trees, but it’ll be fine for every day use. It was £799 at launch when it arrived in the summer of 2023, so it’s still less than a year old and you’re getting it with no upfront cost.

As for the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, they still retail at around £200 and still boast some of the best noise cancelling performance around. Terms and conditions regarding claiming your free pair when you take on this contract are here.

Our reviewer gave it them the perfect five star score, concluding: “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here. Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

