Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: The best presents for the big day

Mother’s Day 2018 is right around the corner (literally… it’s this Sunday 11th March) so you better get your skates on to show your mum the love she deserves.

But while you might be left scratching your head for the perfect present for your super mum; we’ve done the leg work for you with our pick of the best gifts guaranteed to bring a smile to her face this Sunday.

Mother’s Day Gift Idea: Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, has become seriously clever and she’ll quickly become your mum’s favourite personal helper.

The Amazon Echo Spot is the cheapest Echo device that also includes a screen, letting you get everything from your news updates to weather forecasts with added visuals.

But the display also means you can use it for quick and easy video calls. Your mum will appreciate the ability to quickly ‘drop in’ and say hello.

The Echo Spot is a great kitchen companion if your mum’s a dab hand in the kitchen, with easy unit conversions and timers all controlled with just your voice. It’s also great as a smart bedside clock with its useful news briefings and alarms.

Top that all off with all the skills that make Amazon Echo devices great, like the ability to control your smart home, and you have one great mother’s day gift idea. Right now, Amazon has taken £20 off the price as part of its own Mother’s Day promotions.

Mother’s Day Gift Idea: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

If your mum’s a bit of a bookworm, she’ll love the convenience of a Kindle Paperwhite. This phenomenal e-reader puts thousands of books in the palm of her hand, meaning she can always have her nose in a good book, wherever she goes.

This lightweight e-reader will easily fit in a handbag for taking on the go, and it’s perfect for snuggling up with your favourite read in the evening, thanks to its convenient backlight. The high-resolution display makes all of the text look crisp, reducing eye strain and means a much better experience for your eyes compared to staring at a tablet or screen.

For Mother’s Day, Amazon has wiped £20 off the price, making this a perfect present.

Mother’s Day Gift Idea: HP Sprocket

Chances are, your mum has thousands of photos buried away on her phone. With the HP Sprocket, you can let those great memories take centre stage by quickly and easily printing them.

This clever portable printer connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth, letting you print off your favourite snaps… in a snap. It uses ‘inkless’ Zink paper, meaning you just put in compatible paper and away you go (the ink is actually embedded inside the paper).

The HP Sprocket’s printer paper is sticky on the back, letting your mum decorate the house or compile them in a photo album with all of her favourite memories.

Mother’s Day Gift Idea: B&O Play BeoPlay P2

If you’re after a seriously good-looking Bluetooth speaker that also sounds great, the B&O Play BeoPlay P2 is a fantastic choice.

This portable speaker oozes Scandi charm, with a gorgeous, minimalist design. It feels super premium in your hands, which is little wonder as it’s made from aluminium.

As there’s a microphone built in, it also makes for a super convenient hands-free speaker. It also has clever shake to control functions. This is the perfect gift idea for any mum who appreciates their music.

Mother’s Day Gift Idea: Fitbit Alta HR

If you know your mum’s looking to get fitter and healthier, the Fitbit Alta HR is a super-stylish fitness tracker that you can also personalise with different bands.

Its super sleek design doesn’t draw too much attention unless you want it to and it’s comfortable to wear all day and night. The Alta HR can keep track of all your activity throughout the day, as well as sleep quality over night.

In fact, the sleep data is designed to help you get a better night’s kip, which is one of the easiest ways to improve your overall wellbeing.

There’s also a heart rate monitor tucked away on the back, giving an extra layer of health information and motivating you to be more active.

Mother’s Day Gift Idea: Nokia Steel

This gorgeous hybrid fitness watch looks stunning in its rose gold finish. Not everyone wants to let the world know they’re keeping an eye on their activity levels, and this discreet and fashionable watch is the answer.

With a battery that lasts months, you also don’t have to worry about recharging constantly. The Nokia Steel will automatically track your runs, walks and swims. It keeps tabs on how many zzz’s you grab at night as well. The Nokia Steel is one of the best-looking fitness trackers out there.

Cheap Mother’s Day Gift Idea: Tile Style

Here’s an unusual Mother’s Day gift idea that’s small on price, big on impact. If your mum has a habit of forgetting things, be that her keys, handbag, purse or phone, a Tile might be the perfect Mother’s Day present.

These clever little gadgets pair with your phone through Bluetooth and work with the Tile app. You can then use your phone to locate whatever your Tile is attached to, making it easy to find your missing items.

The app will also show you the last place it was seen, helping you to locate it. It works in reverse, too. You can click the button on your Tile to help locate your phone, making it ring even if it’s on silent. Perfect for anyone always losing their phone around the house.

Every Tile owner can also anonymously help other owners find their things, too, with Community Find. You’ll get a notification when another Tile owner comes within range of your missing Tile. This thoughtful Mother’s Day gift could bring some serious peace of mind.

