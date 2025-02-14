Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative is now cheaper than a Fitbit

If you’ve been tempted to get a proper rough and ready Wear OS smartwatch but don’t fancy paying premium prices for the privilege, then this TicWatch Atlas deal will be right up your street.

When it comes to Wear OS devices to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the only real option, until recently, was the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. The problem is, that watch carries a fairly hefty price tag of £599.

By comparison, the new TicWatch Atlas, which features a 90-hour battery life and military grade durability, has fallen from £329.99 to just £137.99 on Amazon.

Not only is that an absurdly eye-catching discount for a watch that’s only been on the market for a few months, but it also makes the TicWatch Atlas cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 6, which sits at £139.99.

While we haven’t yet reviewed the TicWatch Altas, I have tested a handful of other TicWatch wearables and, in recent years, have been particularly impressed.

Since Mobvoi, the manufacturer behind TicWatch, moved away from the dreadful Wear OS 2, the company’s devices have been far more competitive, with the TicWatch Pro 5 being my favourite smartwatch of 2023.

The TicWatch Atlas takes much of the same framework from the TicWatch Pro 5 but makes it far better suited for the great outdoors. The watch now features sand-blasted steel in its chassis, alongside a sapphire crystal glass display.

When it comes to workout tracking, there’s a new ‘Heat Map’ feature that can track where you excel the most in sporting events, giving you an idea of where you can improve for the next game.

The watch currently has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon based on a massive 358 customer reviews. One verified buyer noted: “it doesn’t just measure your heart rate (which it can do continually), it measures bloody oxygen, stress, stairs climbed, the list goes on. I’ve gone on many runs with this watch and the feedback and accuracy is great.”

To get any Wear OS watch for such a cheap price is incredible, but to get one with proper multi-day battery life and outdoor ready durability is just too good to pass up.

