Mobiles.co.uk just dropped the best value iPhone SE contract yet

If you’ve been looking out for an inexepensive iPhone SE contract for yourself or for the younger ones, look no further than this stellar offering.

Making the iPhone SE even more affordable with a fantastic monthly rate from EE, this contract deal from Mobiles.co.uk bags you the second iteration of the iPhone SE with 2GB and a bunch of freebies for just £20 a month and £99 upfront, loaded with unlimited minutes and texts to boot.

On top of the best signal coverage in the UK, you’ll net a year’s subscription to Apple TV Plus with your purchase, alongside six months of Apple Music and MTV Play, as well as three months of BT Sport at no extra cost. With so much free content, you’ll be content for ages.

When it comes to the 2020 version of the iPhone SE, you won’t be wrong in thinking it looks an awful lot like the standard iPhone 8. Considering the iPhone SE essentially replaced the iPhone 8 in Apple’s official line-up on its store, its design makes much more sense.

Holding on tight to the thick bezels and much-loved TouchID equipped home button, the iPhone SE is a blast from the past and, for many, a welcome new addition in terms of its smaller form-factor – that is, compared to the likes of the new iPhone 11 family anyway.

Yes, with a pleasantly small 4.7-inch display (in this day and age of giant smartphones), the iPhone SE comes with an LCD panel that, although at a low resolution, works well with the smaller form factor for a display that still delights. Similarities with that and the aforementioned iPhone 8 continue with the SE also offering True Tone for accurate colours and an adaptive screen that adjusts its brightness and hues to fit your viewing environment.

Of course, there have to be some differences considering it’s 2020 and no one is going to pay that price tag when the iPhone 8, despite being fairly scarce, can still be found second-hand at a cheaper rate. Well, the iPhone SE may offer a dated design, but it does have the power of a flagship. Flip up the hood and you’ll find the powerful A13 Bionic chipset at work, the very same found in Apple’s latest flagship line-up.

As Max Parker put it in our review: “It might look like a phone that wouldn’t feel out of place in 2016, but it’s got the guts of a £1000 device straight out of 2020.”

Other tweaks see the iPhone SE benefit from Portrait Mode, with daylight shots comparable to the likes of those taken on the iPhone 11 Pro. Of course, as a mid-range iPhone, it does have to fall short somewhere, with lower lighting conditions usually producing a less impressive picture. However, if you’re sniffing about the iPhone SE, you’re likely not too fussed about having the very best camera phone.

An exceptional mid-range entry from Apple, the iPhone SE was awarded 4.5 stars in our review and you can be sure, with this incredible value EE 2GB plan, it’s one of the best mid-range handsets on the market right now, especially with all the additional freebies provided by this tariff.

