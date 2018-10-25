Black Friday Phone Deals: Deals live now and what to expect

Black Friday Phone Deals: If you’re after a new smartphone, whether on contract or SIM-free, then Black Friday is a great time to make a purchase.

Actually deciding which smartphone is for you is the trickiest part here. The sheer range and general standard of modern smartphones is staggering.

Our team of experts at TrustedReviews is on hand to provide buying advice. But for many people, budget is all-important. At a certain point, it’s all about getting the best you can for a certain price.

Fortunately, we’re pretty handy at spotting a bargain.

Black Friday Phone Deals

Last year saw some great smartphone deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

There was money off the then-brand-new iPhone X and iPhone 8 on contract, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Note 8. The Samsung Galaxy A5 was also a massive seller last year courtesy of a big discount. You could also get money off cheaper phones like the Sony Xperia XA1, the WileyFox Swift 2, the Nokia 8 and more.

This year, we would expect Sony Xperia phones to feature heavily again, the Xperia XA2 was in Amazon Prime Day so we would expect it to make another appearance. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus now that it’s been out a few months, as well as discounts on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. On that note, Honor phones will also likely feature. Motorola’s budget line up are also a mainstay, so expect to see the Moto G6 Play to be discounted, too.

Basically, whatever your smartphone budget the coming Black Friday, there’s every reason to expect a great deal to emerge. We’ll be on hand to highlight the best, so keep us bookmarked.

Best Mobile Phone Deals Right Now

You don’t have to wait until November 23 if you want to get a great smartphone deal. There are bargains cropping up all year round.

We like to keep any eye on these deals, and we’ll be updating the following offers on a frequent basis.

Head to the bottom of this page if you’re struggling to decide whether to go SIM-free vs contract, where you’ll find some of our guidance on the pros and cons of each approach. Then have a look at our Best SIM Only Deals article if you decide to go for a SIM-free phone deal below.

Otherwise, here are some of the best mobile phone deals available right now.

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap up any SIM-free phone that grabs your interest before prices change.

SIM-free Phone Deals

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Amazon

Amazon SIM-Free Deals - Budget Phones Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Argos

Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – John Lewis

John Lewis Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones Nokia 3 16GB – Black It won't win any 'best of' awards but the Nokia 3 has a great battery life and runs a fairly modern version of Android – not bad for just shy of a hundred quid.

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Currys

Currys SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones iPhone SE 32 GB – Space Grey Not only do you save £40 off the price of the iPhone SE through Currys, but you also stand to save an additional £30/£50 if you purchase it with an Apple Watch or MacBook respectively.

Currys Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones Moto E5 16GB – Grey It might not be on offer at the moment but the E5 is still one of the best smartphones you can buy for under £200.

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Tesco

There are only a handful of deals available through Tesco right now, so we’ve decided to consolidate them into a single section instead of being spaced across the usual three.

SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – AO

AO has a great price on a SIM-free Nokia 7 at the moment, beating its rivals.

Contract Mobile Phone Deals

iPhone X contract deals

The current flagship Apple iPhone. If you’re after the current top-end iPhone, this is the one you want.

Top iPhone X deals right now iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.

iPhone 8 Plus contract deals

If you like your iPhone on the more ‘phablet’ end of the spectrum, the iPhone 8 Plus has a lot of the features of the higher iPhone X but with a more wallet-friendly price.

iPhone 8 contract deals

The smaller of the two iPhone 8 models, which is perfect if you find larger phones unwieldy.

iPhone 7 contract deals

The iPhone 7 is still widely on sale, even if it is now a little older. Considering the iPhone 8 didn’t see a massive design change, the iPhone 7 is yet to feel dated and can be had for a bargain price.

Samsung Galaxy S9 deals

The new Galaxy S9 features lots of clever camera tech including its adapting aperture camera that offers it great low-light performance.

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals

If stretching to the Galaxy S9 is a bit much, the Galaxy S8 is now available for a lower price and isn’t that big a step down in terms of performance and functions.

The top Samsung Galaxy S8 deals right now Samsung Galaxy S8 – 4GB, £23/month and £5 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on Vodafone A fantastic offer for anyone in the market for a low data contract on a Samsung Galaxy S8. Use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to save £10 on the upfront cost.

Huawei P20 deals

The smaller of the two Huawei P20 phones but one that still packs a fantastic camera and design.

Huawei P20 Pro deals

Step up to the Pro model and you get Huawei’s innovative triple-lens camera system that improves its photography.

Contract vs SIM-free phones

If you’re trying to decide whether to opt for a SIM-free phone or pick one up on contract, there are a few things you need to weigh up.

In terms of the total cost of ownership (TCO), it’s generally cheaper to opt for a SIM-free phone and buy your handset outright. You can then either pair this with an existing contract you might already have, or sign up for a SIM only deal. Going this route does mean a high initial outlay to pay off the phone, but once you factor in the monthly contract cost after 24 months (the typical contract length if going for a contract phone) then you end up spending less overall.

However, if this isn’t really an option – which it might not be with the high cost of some of today’s smartphones being prohibitive – then a contract option may well be the better bet. This might be your only option for picking up your shiny new dream phone.

When selecting a contract phone, you generally spread the cost of the phone across the 24 months of the contract, making it more approachable. Contract phones come with something called an ‘upfront cost’, which is the amount you pay at the beginning towards the cost of the phone. Some contracts will have no upfront cost, which make them more suitable.

If you’re able to pay an upfront cost, you can typically bring your TCO down after 24 months. As a general rule of thumb, the more you pay upfront, the less you’ll pay each month as you have less of the phone to pay off. Your monthly bill consists of an amount towards paying off the phone and the rest to cover your network service. It’s worth doing the maths to calculate the TCO, which you can do with this formula: upfront cost + (monthly charge x 24).

Even then, it might still be worth paying a little more for your TCO if it means you can have a lower upfront cost, which lets you get the new phone you want. It’s all down to your personal circumstance.

Want to see more Trusted Reviews phone deals?

Consider these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.