Black Friday Phone Deals: Deals live now and what to expect

Black Friday Phone Deals: If you’re after a new smartphone, whether on contract or SIM-free, then Black Friday is a great time to make a purchase.
Actually deciding which smartphone is for you is the trickiest part here. The sheer range and general standard of modern smartphones is staggering.
Our team of experts at TrustedReviews is on hand to provide buying advice. But for many people, budget is all-important. At a certain point, it’s all about getting the best you can for a certain price.
Fortunately, we’re pretty handy at spotting a bargain.
Jump to SIM-free mobile phone deals:
- SIM-free phones Amazon
- SIM-free phones Argos
- SIM-free phones John Lewis
- SIM-free phones Currys
- SIM-free phones Tesco
- SIM-free phones AO
Black Friday Phone Deals
Last year saw some great smartphone deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
There was money off the then-brand-new iPhone X and iPhone 8 on contract, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Note 8. The Samsung Galaxy A5 was also a massive seller last year courtesy of a big discount. You could also get money off cheaper phones like the Sony Xperia XA1, the WileyFox Swift 2, the Nokia 8 and more.
This year, we would expect Sony Xperia phones to feature heavily again, the Xperia XA2 was in Amazon Prime Day so we would expect it to make another appearance. We wouldn’t be surprised to see some discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus now that it’s been out a few months, as well as discounts on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. On that note, Honor phones will also likely feature. Motorola’s budget line up are also a mainstay, so expect to see the Moto G6 Play to be discounted, too.
Basically, whatever your smartphone budget the coming Black Friday, there’s every reason to expect a great deal to emerge. We’ll be on hand to highlight the best, so keep us bookmarked.
Jump to contract mobile phone deals:
- iPhone X contract deals
- iPhone 8 Plus contract deals
- iPhone 8 contract deals
- iPhone 7 contract deals
- Samsung Galaxy S9 contract deals
- Samsung Galaxy S8 contract deals
- Huawei P20 contract deals
- Huawei P20 Pro contract deals
Best Mobile Phone Deals Right Now
You don’t have to wait until November 23 if you want to get a great smartphone deal. There are bargains cropping up all year round.
We like to keep any eye on these deals, and we’ll be updating the following offers on a frequent basis.
Head to the bottom of this page if you’re struggling to decide whether to go SIM-free vs contract, where you’ll find some of our guidance on the pros and cons of each approach. Then have a look at our Best SIM Only Deals article if you decide to go for a SIM-free phone deal below.
Otherwise, here are some of the best mobile phone deals available right now.
Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Be sure to snap up any SIM-free phone that grabs your interest before prices change.
SIM-free Phone Deals
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Amazon
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
The best iPhone (and best smartphone to some) on the market can be bought with a £99.01 reduction via Amazon.
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
The previous iteration of Google’s flagship device is perfect for anyone obsessed with having a great smartphone camera.
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
The LG G7 benefits from a beautiful display coupled with great audio capabilities, making it a perfectly suitable phone for streaming content.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
In addition to dual SIM capabilities, an FHD+ display and a metal chassis, the P20 Lite has two rear-view cameras for taking detailed shots on the go.
Xiaomi Mi A2 Dual SIM 64GB 4GB RAM Black
Xiaomi Mi A2 Dual SIM 64GB 4GB RAM Black
The Mi A2 has punchier performance than its price might suggest, as well as classy build quality, a large 1080p display, and stock Android. Unless you’re big into Android Pay (there’s no NFC), it’s a great buy.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals - Budget Phones
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Argos
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
iPhone 8 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
This special edition version of the iPhone 8 can now be snapped up for a tasty discount.
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition
If you fancy the iPhone 8 Plus version of the RED Special Edition (with a bigger screen and 4K video recording) then you can nab this with a great saving.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey
Sim Free Apple iPhone SE 32GB Mobile Phone - Space Grey
If you want the iOS experience but don't want to fork out a ton of money then the iPhone SE is a fantastic option to pick out, now with £30 off.
Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Honor 7X
Honor 7X
How do you make a great value smartphone even better value for money? Knock £20 off the asking price, that's how.
Samsung Galaxy J3 with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Samsung Galaxy J3 with 40% off Samsung Evo Plus 32GB Memory Card
Any purchase of the Galaxy J3 includes a 40% saving on a 32GB Memory Card – giving you an extra 32GB of storage for just £14.99.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – John Lewis
John Lewis SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
While there's no discount on the standard price of the iPhone X, buying through John Lewis does get you a two-year warranty.
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB – Midnight Black
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB – Midnight Black
No discount here either but it still comes with a two-year warranty.
John Lewis Best SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Apple iPhone SE, 32GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone SE, 32GB – Space Grey
The iPhone SE comes with a £40 discount and a two-year warranty through John Lewis.
Apple iPhone SE, 128GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone SE, 128GB – Space Grey
Less of a saving but still a great offer on the 128GB model of the iPhone SE.
John Lewis Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Nokia 3 16GB – Black
Nokia 3 16GB – Black
It won't win any 'best of' awards but the Nokia 3 has a great battery life and runs a fairly modern version of Android – not bad for just shy of a hundred quid.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Currys
Currys SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
iPhone 8 64GB – Space Grey
Shop through Currys and enjoy a £60 saving on one of Apple's top-tier iPhones.
Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Those who love a smartphone with a good camera will do well to make use of the £140 discount now running on the Pixel 2 at Currys.
Pixel 2 XL 64GB – Just Black
Pixel 2 XL 64GB – Just Black
While the saving isn't as gigantic as with the regular Pixel 2, any saving on the fantastic Pixel 2 XL is still noteworthy.
Currys SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
iPhone SE 32 GB – Space Grey
iPhone SE 32 GB – Space Grey
Not only do you save £40 off the price of the iPhone SE through Currys, but you also stand to save an additional £30/£50 if you purchase it with an Apple Watch or MacBook respectively.
Currys Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Moto E5 16GB – Grey
Moto E5 16GB – Grey
It might not be on offer at the moment but the E5 is still one of the best smartphones you can buy for under £200.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – Tesco
There are only a handful of deals available through Tesco right now, so we’ve decided to consolidate them into a single section instead of being spaced across the usual three.
Best Tesco SIM-Free Deals – Low to High
Moto G6 Deep Indigo – SIM Free
Moto G6 Deep Indigo – SIM Free
The Moto G6 holds the honour of being one of Trusted Reviews' most highly recommended budget smartphones – made even better with £20 off.
Honor 10 Phantom Blue – SIM Free
Honor 10 Phantom Blue – SIM Free
Tesco has matched Amazon on the Honor 10, coming in at 99p cheaper than its competitor. True to its word, every little helps.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Black – SIM Free
Samsung Galaxy S9 Black – SIM Free
Tesco boasts one of the best deals around for the Samsung Galaxy S9, netting you a saving of £50. Not too shabby for one of the best phones money can buy.
SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals – AO
AO has a great price on a SIM-free Nokia 7 at the moment, beating its rivals.
Best AO SIM-Free Deals
Honor 9 Lite 32GB Smartphone in Blue
Honor 9 Lite 32GB Smartphone in Blue
With a crisp 5.65-inch 18:9 display, an appealing design, and a competent camera, this is a lot of phone for the money.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Smartphone in Black
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Smartphone in Black
Samsung’s latest high-end phablet is just about as good as super-sized phones get, with a stunning screen, beautiful design, and excellent battery life.
Contract Mobile Phone Deals
iPhone X contract deals
The current flagship Apple iPhone. If you’re after the current top-end iPhone, this is the one you want.
Top iPhone X deals right now
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
iPhone X 64GB – 60GB of data on EE
With 60GB in your pocket each month, you'll never be left scrounging for any data, plus, with no upfront costs there's a lot to love about this contract from EE.
iPhone 8 Plus contract deals
If you like your iPhone on the more ‘phablet’ end of the spectrum, the iPhone 8 Plus has a lot of the features of the higher iPhone X but with a more wallet-friendly price.
The top iPhone 8 Plus deals right now
Apple iPhone 8 Plus – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront cost on EE
Apple iPhone 8 Plus – 50GB, £48/month and no upfront cost on EE
A massive 50GB monthly allowance makes this Vodafone contract a great option for all you hardcore gamers, streamers and surfers out there. EE customers also get several perks including a free six-month membership to Apple Music.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, SIM-Free – Space Grey
A £100 saving, two-year warranty and three months free access to Apple Music? Come on, what's no to love about this incredible SIM-free deal from John Lewis.
iPhone 8 contract deals
The smaller of the two iPhone 8 models, which is perfect if you find larger phones unwieldy.
The top iPhone 8 deals right now
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 45GB of data on EE
More data than you can shake a stick at combined with absolutely nothing to pay up front. This is our top deal for the iPhone 8 at the moment. You also get 3 months BT Sport and 6 months Apple Music, too.
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
iPhone 8 64GB Space Grey – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10)
If you only need a small amount of data, this is a great choice that takes your monthly cost right down. Use our code to knock £10 off the upfront cost.
iPhone 7 contract deals
The iPhone 7 is still widely on sale, even if it is now a little older. Considering the iPhone 8 didn’t see a massive design change, the iPhone 7 is yet to feel dated and can be had for a bargain price.
The top iPhone 7 deals right now
iPhone 7 32GB – 30GB of data on EE
iPhone 7 32GB – 30GB of data on EE
If you're a very heavy data user, you might want to consider this fantastic deal from EE. It also includes 6 months of Apple Music to sweeten the deal as well as BT Sports Mobile for the entirety of your contract. Great if you're a sports fan and some serious added value.
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10)
iPhone 7 32GB – 4GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10 to save £10)
This Vodafone deal has a decent amount of data for most average users and the upfront cost means lower monthly payments. Save £10 with code TRUSTED10.
Samsung Galaxy S9 deals
The new Galaxy S9 features lots of clever camera tech including its adapting aperture camera that offers it great low-light performance.
The Top Samsung Galaxy S9 Deals Right Now
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 4GB, £23pm, £100 upfront from Vodafone (use code EPICTEN to save £10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 4GB, £23pm, £100 upfront from Vodafone (use code EPICTEN to save £10)
e2save has come out with this brilliantly affordable contract for the Galaxy S9, made even better with a £10 discount when using the code EPICTEN.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 30GB, £36pm, no upfront from Vodafone
Samsung Galaxy S9 – 30GB, £36pm, no upfront from Vodafone
30GB of data and no upfront cost for only £36pm? As far as high-data contracts go, this one's a steal.
Samsung Galaxy S8 deals
If stretching to the Galaxy S9 is a bit much, the Galaxy S8 is now available for a lower price and isn’t that big a step down in terms of performance and functions.
The top Samsung Galaxy S8 deals right now
Samsung Galaxy S8 – 4GB, £23/month and £5 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on Vodafone
Samsung Galaxy S8 – 4GB, £23/month and £5 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) on Vodafone
A fantastic offer for anyone in the market for a low data contract on a Samsung Galaxy S8. Use the code TRUSTED10 at the checkout to save £10 on the upfront cost.
Huawei P20 deals
The smaller of the two Huawei P20 phones but one that still packs a fantastic camera and design.
Best Huawei P20 Deals
Huawei P20 – 8GB, £26/month (after cashback) with no upfront cost on EE
Huawei P20 – 8GB, £26/month (after cashback) with no upfront cost on EE
Loads of data and nothing to pay upfront make this a great choice. EE also gives you 6 months Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport, too.
Huawei P20 – 15GB, £34/month with £34.99 upfront on O2
Huawei P20 – 15GB, £34/month with £34.99 upfront on O2
15GB is more than enough for moderate surfers and streamers, plus signing up with O2 grants you a bunch of perks including weekly freebies via O2 Priority.
Huawei P20 Pro deals
Step up to the Pro model and you get Huawei’s innovative triple-lens camera system that improves its photography.
Best Huawei P20 Pro Deals
Huawei P20 Pro – 30GB, £33/month and no upfront on EE
Huawei P20 Pro – 30GB, £33/month and no upfront on EE
EE has done away with the upfront cost here and tagged on an extra 5GB of data, just for good measure. 30GB is plenty to see you surfing and streaming without any bother.
Huawei P20 Pro – 50GB, £39/month of data (after cashback) with no upfront on EE
Huawei P20 Pro – 50GB, £39/month of data (after cashback) with no upfront on EE
If you're the type of person to be playing Fortnite every day of the week and streaming incessantly then it sounds like you'd be better off with 50GB each month to tide you over.
Contract vs SIM-free phones
If you’re trying to decide whether to opt for a SIM-free phone or pick one up on contract, there are a few things you need to weigh up.
In terms of the total cost of ownership (TCO), it’s generally cheaper to opt for a SIM-free phone and buy your handset outright. You can then either pair this with an existing contract you might already have, or sign up for a SIM only deal. Going this route does mean a high initial outlay to pay off the phone, but once you factor in the monthly contract cost after 24 months (the typical contract length if going for a contract phone) then you end up spending less overall.
However, if this isn’t really an option – which it might not be with the high cost of some of today’s smartphones being prohibitive – then a contract option may well be the better bet. This might be your only option for picking up your shiny new dream phone.
When selecting a contract phone, you generally spread the cost of the phone across the 24 months of the contract, making it more approachable. Contract phones come with something called an ‘upfront cost’, which is the amount you pay at the beginning towards the cost of the phone. Some contracts will have no upfront cost, which make them more suitable.
If you’re able to pay an upfront cost, you can typically bring your TCO down after 24 months. As a general rule of thumb, the more you pay upfront, the less you’ll pay each month as you have less of the phone to pay off. Your monthly bill consists of an amount towards paying off the phone and the rest to cover your network service. It’s worth doing the maths to calculate the TCO, which you can do with this formula: upfront cost + (monthly charge x 24).
Even then, it might still be worth paying a little more for your TCO if it means you can have a lower upfront cost, which lets you get the new phone you want. It’s all down to your personal circumstance.
Want to see more Trusted Reviews phone deals?
Consider these:
- Related: Best iPhone X deals
- Related: Best iPhone 7 deals
- Related: Best iPhone 8 deals
- Related: Best iPhone 8 Plus deals
- Related: Best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals
- Related: Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals
- Related: Best Huawei P20 deals
- Related: Best SIM only deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.