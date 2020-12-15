We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Missed out on Black Friday’s Switch Lite deals? This sudden Argos bargain could be your last chance

Thomas Deehan |

With just a few days left to put your online order in before Christmas, this incredible offer on a manufacturer refurbished Nintendo Switch Lite from Argos should not be missed.

Via its eBay store, Argos is offering the Switch Lite for just £174.99, which is far more inline with what the console went for over Black Friday – looking anywhere else right now is pointless unless you’re happy with paying the full £199 RRP.

Because this is a manufacturer refurbished model, this means that the refurbishing process has been conducted with Nintendo’s approval, ensuring that the console is still up to a certain standard of quality. Being able to nab an A-Grade Switch Lite for just £174.99 is just too good of an offer to pass up, particularly if you’re looking for one on the cheap as a Christmas present.

As the smaller, more colourful alternative to the full-fat Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite has its sights set exclusively on handheld gaming. While the system can’t be docked and played on a TV, it is small enough to fit into a coat pocket and comes with a battery life of up to seven hours, making it the perfect companion for travelling and commuting.

With a high four-star rating and a Trusted Reviews recommended award, Games Editor Jade King found the console to be a great addition to the Switch family, stating in her verdict:

“The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. However, the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some. If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, though, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

Deal: Nintendo Switch Lite (Grade-A Manufacturer Refurbished) for just £174.99 £199

With tons of engrossing games to play, from Animal Crossing to the newly released Doom Eternal, there’s never been a better time to pick up a Switch Lite – especially at this price.

