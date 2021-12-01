 large image

Missed out on Black Friday? Don’t let this Galaxy S21 Ultra price drop pass you by

Black Friday didn’t bring us any big discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but there’s one you can snatch up now on eBay.

It may be past Black Friday weekend, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra just saw its best discount in a while. Use the code CYBER15 at checkout to get £60 off, bringing the total price down to just £889.99.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra in this deal comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is more than enough for the average person. It is also unlocked, so you can throw in any SIM without having to worry about any compatibility issues.

This phone is pretty big, with a 6.8-inch display that can peak at a whopping 1500 nits of brightness, according to Samsung. This phone also has an adaptive refresh rate that can go as low as 10Hz and as high a 120Hz, which will make it a speedy and fluid experience when you’re scrolling through apps or watching videos.

The adaptive refresh rate means that the phone will drop to as low as 10Hz when it doesn’t require as much power, if you’re reading a block of text and not scrolling, for example, which will preserve battery life in the long run.

This model is packing the Samsung Exynos 2100 processor, with AI improvements that give you faster photo enhancements and the ability to record 4K60 footage from different camera sensors immediately.

In terms of battery, you can expect to get up to eight hours of screen-time a day, with the default 1080p resolution and adaptive refresh rate enabled. And if you want your phone to look a bit crisper at 1440p, you only lose around an hour of battery.

All in all, we gave the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra an almost unbeatable score of 4.5/5 stars, with the adaptive refresh rate and attractive design standing out as key points. If you’re looking to upgrade to a Samsung phone, the S21 Ultra is very capable and powerful, and with this deal, it comes in under £900.

If you want to see what other late Black Friday deals are still floating around, feel free to have a little gander below at all the discounts and offers that we’ve found since the sales officially ended.

