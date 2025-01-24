Mint Mobile is offering half price unlimited data if you’re quick

Let us know if you see a better offer on an unlimited data SIM than this, ok? Because Mint Mobile is practically giving one away right now.

The mobile virtual network operator Mint is offering half price unlimited data. That means all of the 5G and 4G data you can handle for just $15 a month instead of $30 a month.

Currently this 12-month plan is the same price as the company’s 5GB data tariff, but you’ll have to act fast because the sale ends at around midnight Pacific Time (3:00am Eastern) on Saturday January 25.

You can choose from an eSIM or you can have a physical SIM shopped direct to your door. It’s possible to keep your current number and bring your own phone to the party.

From there you’ll be able to activate the plan in minutes if you choose the eSIM. All you need to do is select your current phone from the list and add the data plan to your cart.

The only caveat is that you’ll pay upfront for the 12 month deal, but it does mean you’re getting an entire year of phone service for just $180, and you can’t say fairer than that.

Amazingly the plans include a mobile hotspot feature at no extra charge, although you’ll only get 10GB of allowance per month if you’re on an unlimited plan.

While the data is unlimited, if you’re going over 40GB per month you will experience some lower speeds, including video dropping to 480p. Mint does offer a full 7-day guarantee so you can get your money back if you’re not satisfied.

Mint is an MVNO which means it doesn’t have its own infrastructure, but rents it from T-Mobile. Because the company doesn’t have to pay to build or maintain the networks, you’re saving a load of cash too.