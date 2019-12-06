The perfect gift for new gamers this Christmas, pick up the Nintendo Switch Lite from Currys PC World in this bundle and get Minecraft plus six months of Spotify Premium for free.

Minecraft is a smash hit with younger gamers, offering a fun way to get creative and build your own world. Partnered with the Nintendo Switch Lite, a console targeted as an ideal console for children, you couldn’t ask for a better bundle this Christmas, coming to a grand total of £199.

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle Deal NINTENDO Switch Lite & Minecraft Bundle - Turquoise Get the brand new Nintendo Switch Lite, boasting gorgeous graphics at 720p, a competent 4-7 hour battery life and sleek, portable design. Throw in Minecraft free into this bundle, as well as six months of Spotify Premium for new accounts.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite itself retailing at £199, this means Minecraft comes at no extra cost. Throw into the mix a six month subscription to Spotify’s Premium service, enjoy ad-free music at no extra cost for brand new Premium accounts, giving you all the festive jingles you could need through December and into the new year.

Geared as a more handheld centric console, the Nintendo Switch Lite packs all the great tech featured in the original Switch console but in a smaller, more contained system. Ditching the hybrid qualities of its big brother, the Switch Lite is for those who don’t want to drop the cash on a gadget they likely won’t reap the versatile benefits of – if you’re more keen on handheld, portable gaming the Switch Lite is the right choice, sitting substantially cheaper with an £80 saving.

Available in an array of attractive hues, the kind of bold trademark colours Nintendo is known for, you can pick up the Lite variant in turquoise, yellow and grey. Of course, it also sits a lot smaller than the Nintendo Switch at just 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm with a 5.5-inch screen.

For its size, it still delivers a superb picture, showing off a stunning 720p resolution. Really, it doesn’t feel like much is missed from the 1080p you get when docking your original Switch onto a TV set-up, mostly because with a Switch Lite you’ll never know what you’re missing.

The Switch Lite also benefits from a more healthy battery life than the first variant of the Switch (with a improved model now available to purchase), allowing between 4 to 7 hours of gameplay before you’ll have to plug in.

Whilst Currys PC World marks this up as a £19.99 saving with Minecraft thrown in free, when you add in the rate for Spotify Premium, this equates to an additional saving of £29.97 with Spotify’s standard initial three month free trial.

