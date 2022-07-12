 large image

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is a bargain for students in Prime Day sale

Amazon has slashed £200 off the price for Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go, taking the price down to a super-affordable £499.95.

While it is possible to find an even cheaper deal for the Surface Laptop Go, the model on offer in the Prime Day sale packs a 128GB SSD to ensure you’ve got plenty of storage space for the likes of documents, videos and photos.

The ultra-portable laptop features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should both be perfectly fine for day-to-day work and basic apps. Although don’t expect to be able to game or use the likes of Photoshop.

The Surface Laptop Go features a 12.45-inch touchscreen with a 1536 x 1024 resolution. That resolution unfortunately misses out on the Full HD standard, so video may not be as sharp as with rival laptops around the same price. Although you’ll unlikely notice the difference if you stick to the likes of emails, spreadsheets and web browsing.

The laptop’s small size makes it a good option for on-the-go work, especially since it weighs just 1.1kg. It’s very easy to slip into a small bag, which is useful for commutes to the office.

We reviewed the Surface Laptop Go back in 2020, and gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we said: “The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic device at a super-affordable price. It offers decent performance and comfortable keyboard that’s ideal for students, office workers and social media addicts alike. The low-resolution display means it isn’t the best for streaming Netflix, but it will be tough to find better value elsewhere.”

The low price and portable design make the Surface Laptop Go a great candidate for students who need to constantly move from lecture hall to lecture hall. Its small size even makes it a worthwhile option for workers who commute to the office.

