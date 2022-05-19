Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 just got the price cut we’ve all been waiting for

It’s taken some time but the Surface Duo 2 has finally come down to a wallet-friendly price, with £500 knocked off the RRP at Currys.

With that saving in tow, you can nab Microsoft’s second-gen dual-screen phone for just £849 as opposed to its original price point of £1349. Given that that RRP put the Surface Duo 2 at almost the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which features a lot more in the way of functionality, it’s completely understandable why anyone would’ve held off until now.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Price Crash The Surface Duo 2 has plummeted to its lowest price yet, making this an absolute bargain for anyone looking to buy Microsoft’s latest phone. Currys

Save £500

Now £849 View Deal

Full disclosure, we’ve yet to test and review the Surface Duo 2, so while we can’t make any definitive comments about its performance, we can point out the impressive nature of this deal for anyone who might be in the market for Microsoft’s latest phone.

The last time we saw a price drop for the same model was back in March, with the device going for £1049. Currys’ product page for the Duo 2 makes reference to this, noting that the price was last changed at the end of March when the deal came to an end, bringing it back up to full price.

While that was a decent price cut in its own right, it’s not a patch on the £500 saving that’s currently available. This means that there’s arguably never been a better time to pick up the Surface Duo 2, so if you’re keen to make the most of its multitasking chops then now’s the time to do so.

Because of its dual-screen setup, the Surface Duo 2 is uniquely placed to run two apps simultaneously on each screen, so for example, you could chat to your colleagues on Teams whilst catching up on the news. One the flipside, you could use one screen as a touchpad controller whilst streaming a game to the other display via Game Pass.

The hinge design of the Duo 2 also allows it to prop itself upright, much like a laptop. If you’re the type of person who spends a lot of time working off of their phone on the commute, then the Surface Duo 2 could be for you.

Either way, £849 is easily the cheapest price we’ve seen for the Duo 2 yet, so if you’ve been waiting for a massive price cut then here it is.