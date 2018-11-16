Microsoft US offering huge savings on brand new Surface Pro 6 in Black Friday sale

While Black Friday deals can provide some amazing discounts, quite often its a case of manufacturers shifting older generation products. Well, that’s certainly not the case with Microsoft’s Black Friday sales, which start in the US this weekend.

Microsoft is discounting the brand new Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2, starting on November 18 and running through the Thanksgiving weekend. The Windows-maker is offering hefty discounts on some of its newest hardware, as well as the Xbox One X console.

The Surface Pro 6 is down to $799 from $1,069. That’s for the Intel Core i5 model with 128GB SSD along with a platinum type cover. The previous generation Surface Pro and the all Surface Go models are discounted.

Considering the Surface Pro 6 has only just been released and we’ve only just reviewed it, it’s remarkable that Microsoft is offering such heavy savings already. One of the only criticisms we had was the expensive price-tag, but that’s no won’t be an issue for the next week or so.

From November 18:

On November 22, Surface fans will be able to grab the Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD and a black type cover. That comes down to under $1,000. The top end model is also down in price.

In terms of the Xbox consoles, we’re seeing the deals offered by retailers in the US like Wal-Mart, Best Buy and Target. All of these deals also get started early on November 18.

Are these the best Surface Pro deals you’ve seen?

