Microsoft’s new Surface Pro price-slashed by £300 – save big today

Here’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far – a major price-slash on the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 hybrid laptop.

Upgrade your computing game today with this mega discount on the Microsoft Surface Book, which is now down to just £649.99. That’s a significant £300 drop from the original £949.99 price tag – one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to date.

This 12.5-inch laptop boasts a 50% longer battery life than the Surface Pro 4, with a claimed 13.5 hours of video playback on offer.

It also features a hi-res 2736 x 1824-pixel display, 4GB of RAM, and a 7th-generation Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor clocked at 2.6GHz.

The best bit about this deal, however, is that it comes with the Surface Pro Type Cover as standard, which usually retails for £109.99 as a standalone item.

We gave the new Surface Pro a very respectable 4/5 score in our review, heaping praise on the hybrid for its great battery life, robust performance, highly sensitive Surface Pen, and the full-fat version of Windows 10 – perfect for creatives.

In our review, we wrote: “The New Surface Pro is a fantastic device. Thanks to the upgrade to Kaby lake, the Surface has one of the best-performing batteries I’ve seen in a Windows 10 convertible and offers fantastic performance that will meet 99% of people’s needs.”

