Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 sees a whopping £150 price cut

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has just seen a massive price drop thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is finally up and running, lasting from today until tomorrow and giving Amazon Prime members access to the latest deals on all things technology.

Any Prime members who have been on the lookout for a new laptop should take note, as the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has seen a massive price slash, with the Intel Core i5 model going from £729 to just £579, giving you a massive saving of £150.

We gave the Surface Laptop Go 2 an almost flawless 4.5-star rating, citing its extremely portable design and smooth performance. It weighs in at just 1.12kg, making it a great choice if you're currently hybrid working and need a device that can be easily taken to and from the office.

Save 21% with this deal

Now £579 View Deal

We gave the Surface Laptop Go 2 an almost flawless 4.5-star rating, citing its extremely portable design and smooth performance. It weighs in at just 1.12kg, making it a great choice if you’re currently hybrid working and need a device that can be easily taken to and from the office.

It comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which we thought worked fine for basic productivity tasks, browsing the web and watching video. The Surface Laptop Go 2 isn’t suited to gamers and creative professionals, although we did note how impressive the performance is for the price.

Plus, it managed to last over nine hours during our battery testing, meaning that it should easily last you through the workday even if you forget your charger.

To give you a full view of this device, we will also mention the downsides. Notably, Microsoft decided to leave out a keyboard backlight, which may make it more difficult to type up an essay after sundown. Plus, the 12.4-inch screen is noticeably smaller than the conventional 13-inch laptop screen, so it’s a little more cumbersome to work with multiple tabs open at once.

However, if you’re happy with a smaller screen and want to save £150 on a quality laptop that you can use for yourself or gift someone at Christmas, we recommend that you jump on this deal before time runs out.