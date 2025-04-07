These are the cheapest Micro SD Express cards to buy for the Switch 2

Want to add some extra storage beyond what’s built into the Nintendo Switch 2? These are the most cost effective options available.

If you’re still trying to wrap your head around all of the Nintendo Switch 2 news from last week then I don’t blame you. From the fact that you can use the new Joy-Cons like a mouse, or the surprise 120fps display, there’s a ton of new facts to be aware of, and that’s even before you start discussing what the game library is shaping up to be.

One of the key upgrades is that unlike the paltry 32GB internal storage offered by the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 now comes with 256GB as standard. That’s definitely a welcome upgrade given just how large triple-A games can be in 2025, but if you want to expand that to a greater amount then the old Micro SD cards that work with your Nintendo Switch will not work with the Switch 2.

SanDisk Micro SD Express Card (256GB) SanDisk’s 256GB Micro SD Expres card is easily the best option for most people looking to buy a Switch 2, essentially doubling your storage capacity and for a reasonable cost. ShopTo

Best value option

Just £49.85 View Deal

For those looking to expand their Switch 2 storage, you now need to use Micro SD Express cards which, on the one hand, are faster than standard Micro SD cards, but on the other hand they’re also more expensive. This means that there’s something of a scramble right now to find the most inexpensive options, so I’ve gone ahead and done the work for you.

At the absolute cheapest end of the scale, the 128GB SanDisk Micro SD Express card is your best option. At only £38 on Amazon, it’s the most affordable Express card by quite a wide margin, and 128GB is still more than enough to add a handful of extra games to your Switch 2 library.

SanDisk Micro SD Express Card (128GB) If you only want to expand your Switch 2’s storage to include a handful of extra games, all without spending too much then SanDisk’s 128GB Micro SD Express card is the way to go. Amazon

Cheapest option available

Only £38 View Deal

If you desire a bit more storage then the 256GB SanDisk and 256GB Samsung Micro SD Express cards are currently available to pre-order for just £49.85 via Shopto. That effectively doubles the capacity of your Switch 2 for not that much more, making them the best value option for most gamers.

At present, those are the only options available that have caught my attention, although it is worth mentioning that Lexar has just announced a 1TB Micro SD Express card which should be coming out in the near future, and is probably worth holding out for if you want to try and max out the storage on your Switch 2.