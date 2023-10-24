Metroid Prime Remastered’s price has dropped well before Black Friday

Amazon has dropped the price of one of the best Switch games of the year, Metroid Prime Remastered, well ahead of Black Friday.

The biggest sales event of the year is exactly a month away, but that hasn’t stopped some excellent deals from sneaking onto Amazon nice and early. Take this Metroid Prime Remastered offer for example.

It gives you a physical copy of Metroid Prime Remastered for just £23.95. That’s an 11% saving on what Amazon was selling it for previously, and a massive £11 saving on Nintendo’s current price of £34.99.

It’s easy to forget given the subsequent release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but Metroid Prime Remastered was an extremely exciting Switch release earlier in the year. Here was one of the finest games ever to hit a Nintendo console (originally on the GameCube in 2002), thoughtfully spruced up for a new generation.

Metroid Prime Remastered features all-new high definition graphics and lighting effects, and updated controls that will make sense to a modern audience.

This allows the timeless quality of the original to shine through. This is an epic first person sci-fi adventure with some of the most immersive environmental storytelling to be found anywhere.

We awarded Metroid Prime Remastered 4 out of 5 in our review, praising its “palpable atmosphere” as well as its stunning art style and useful tweaks.

With Nintendo and Retro Studios (the maker of Metroid Prime) hard at work on Metroid Prime 4, and the tantalising possibility of it now being a showcase game for the Switch 2, now is the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.