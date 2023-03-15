 large image

Metroid Prime Remastered has already been slashed in price

Metroid Prime Remastered has had the price of its physical version slashed less than a fortnight after its release.

One of the finest games of the year so far (we know, it’s early days, but still) has dropped in price by a noteworthy 14 percent over on Amazon. It now costs just £29.99 rather than the RRP of £34.99.

Save 14% on the wonderful Metroid Prime Remastered

The physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered has dropped 14% to £29.99 over on Amazon.

Anyone who was savvy when pre-ordering this physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered might well have secured such a price ahead of release by going to one of the smaller specialist video games retailers. This is the first time we’ve seen Amazon matching that price, however.

Beyond the convenience factor, this is good news for availability. The physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered has been notoriously tricky to get a hold of since its release, so having a source like Amazon selling the game at a highly competitive price should hopefully help.

The digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered was surprise-dropped immediately after its announcement at the last big Nintendo Direct event that was held last month. This highly desirable physical version dropped later.

It’s fair to say that it’s been a critical smash. The original GameCube game is widely held to be one of the finest games ever made, producing a successful first-person reimagining of the seminal side-scrolling Metroid series.

This remaster is no cynical re-release. Rather than simply emulating the original or upping the resolution, it’s been completely rebuilt using a new engine, with new and improved assets and a slick 60fps frame rate. The developer has also included reworked controls more in keeping with modern gamers’ expectations.

Mark our words: Metroid Prime Remastered will be in the reckoning for game of the year come December. The fact that it can now be had for less than half the price of most new triple-A titles is a wonder.

