Metroid Dread Deal: The 5-star Switch exclusive is now on offer

Metroid Dread isn’t even a week old and yet the must-play 5-star Switch title is already discounted over at Currys PC World, letting you knock £10 off the asking price.

Previously going for £49.99 last week, you can now bag the game for just £39.99 – and given that Dread was already an easy recommendation at full price, you can be sure that there are even fewer reasons as to why you shouldn’t buy the game now that it’s even cheaper.

While the long wait for Metroid Prime 4 continues, Metroid Dread serves as the final entry in the ongoing 2D Metroid storyline – the last entry of which was 2002’s Metroid Fusion. Dread picks up just a short while after the events of Fusion, with Samus shocked to discover video footage suggesting that the dangerous X Parasite has managed to flee extinction by taking refuge on another planet.

The graphical prowess that comes with several generations of hardware updates means that Metroid Dread is arguably the best looking game in the series, and it uses the power of the Switch to indulge in impressive cinematics to tell a much more engaging story.

When it comes to Metroid, story is certainly important, but it’s the gameplay that keeps fans coming back and you’ll be glad to know that the classic power-up driven style that the series is known for has made a triumphant return.

There’s also a new counter system which gives players the chance to counter an oncoming attack if they can get the timing right. I’m a few hours into Metroid Dread myself and while it adds an innovative layer to the gameplay, it doesn’t detract from the challenge that Metroidvania games are known for.

The biggest addition that stands out however is the inclusion of EMMI robots that Samus has to keep an eye out for. These fast-moving hulks of metal are impossible to take down, leaving you with only two options: run or be killed. These segments allow Metroid Dread to lean far more into horror and suspense than any other 2D Metroid before it.

As previously mentioned, the game scored a rare 5-star rating from our Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones, with the final verdict ruling: “Metroid Dread perfects the Metroidvania formula that its predecessors established, while also elevating the series to new heights with highly rewarding combat, stunning 3D cutscenes and new stealth segments that provide greater variety to the gameplay.”

Even if this is the first Metroid game you’ve ever played, Dread is well worth picking up, especially whilst it’s on offer for what we can only assume will be a limited time.

author icon

