Meta Quest 3S is now even cheaper than it was during Black Friday

If you’re interested in mixed reality experiences without the Meta Quest 3 price, this Meta Quest 3S deal is your chance to bag a headset on a budget.

This 4.5-star headset and game bundle has plummeted to just £339, making it even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. In fact, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the XR headset fall since it launched just four months ago.

Save more than £40 on the Meta Quest 3S The Meta Quest 3S has dropped to just £339 on Amazon. This price gets you the 256GB XR headset, Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+. Shop while this offer lasts to save £40.99. Amazon

Was £379.99

Now £339 View Deal

Shop on Amazon today and you’ll pay just £339 for the 256GB headset, Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+. That’s £40.99 off the £379.99 RRP of this headset, leaving you with extra cash to put toward other VR titles and accessories.

Is the Meta Quest 3S worth buying?

An impressive blend of performance, software and value Pros Extensive game and software selection

Excellent performance

Hugely-improved pass-through

Solid value Cons Same optical stack as Quest 2

Battery life weaker than expected

Bulkier design than Quest 3

No headphone jack or proximity sensor

The Meta Quest 3S is Meta’s latest XR headset, positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Meta Quest 3.

The Meta Quest 3S takes advantage of a similar design as well as the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 processor, 8GB of RAM and full-colour passthrough support. The headset also supports all of the same experiences and comes with the same accessories as standard.

The displays have a lower resolution and there’s no 512GB storage option, but the headset is lightweight and even boasts a slightly better battery life than the more premium Quest 3.

Alex Walker-Todd awarded the Meta Quest 3S 4.5/5-stars in our review, praising its excellent performance, extensive game and software selection and solid value for money.

“A stellar headset that benefits from all of the advantages of Meta’s top-shelf Quest 3 across performance and software selection, but for significantly less money. So long as you understand the limitations of the Quest 3S’ optical stack, almost all of its other shortcomings will likely be addressed by software updates. There really isn’t anything else this good at this price point right now”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Meta Quest 3S review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a new console instead, don’t miss this opportunity to bag the Nintendo Switch OLED at a discount following the announcement of the Switch 2.