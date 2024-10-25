Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meta Quest 3S has been out barely a week and it’s already discounted

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Meta Quest 3S is brand new on the scene and brings top-notch mixed reality experiences down to a more agreeable price. Thanks to this offer from EE, we’d even call it a bargain.

The mobile network EE will sell you a Meta Quest 3S for just £284.98, which is a £15 saving on the asking price of £299.99.

Save £15 on the brand new Quest 3S

Save £15 on the brand new Quest 3S

The new Meta Quest 3S is already on sale at EE. It’s a modest £15 discount, but you also get Batman Arkham Shadow for free.

  • EE
  • RRP £299.99
  • £284.98
View Deal

This model comes with a free game too, in the form of Batman Arkham Shadow, and 128GB of storage to load-up with titles from the Oculus store.

The Quest 3S is so new on the scene we haven’t completed our full review yet, but when announcing the product last month Meta said it is “the best headset for those new to mixed reality and immersive experiences and for those who might’ve been waiting for a low-cost upgrade from Quest and Quest 2.”

If you’re thinking this must be a bargain basement version with loads of compromises, think again. It includes the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 processor with 8GB of RAM, while full-colour passthrough is also supported. Design is similar, all the Quest 3 experiences will be playable, and the same accessories come as standard. The battery life is actually better on the Quest 3, lasting for about 2.5 hours per charge, compared to the Quest 3’s 2.2 hours.

The savings come through the displays. You won’t get the 4K+ resolution you experience with the Quest 3. Here’s it’s 1832 x 1920 per eye. The pancake lenses that make such a different to the optics in the Quest 3 are also sacrificed in the Quest 3S, in favour of the fresnel-style lenses it used to great effect in the Quest 2.

So if you feel like entering a new reality, or augmenting one, this deal on the brand new Quest 3S is where it’s at this weekend. Still unsure? You’ll see some articles from our expert staff of writers comparing the Meta Quest headset options below.

