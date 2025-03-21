VR is finally affordable with this Meta Quest 3S deal

Thanks to a limited time offer from Argos, it’s now possible to enjoy the wonderful world of virtual reality at a bargain price.

Last year, Meta released its entry-level VR headset, the Quest 3S, with the intention of providing a headset to suit more budget-conscious consumers than the standard Quest 3. As luck would have it, the device is now even cheaper.

If you head on over to Argos right now and use the code GAMING10, instead of paying £289.99 for the Meta Quest 3S, you’ll only have to part with £261, making for one of the best VR deals I’ve ever seen. You’ll also get a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow bundled with the headset, so you can jump straight into one of the best games that the system has to offer.

While I’ve had the standard Meta Quest 3 for quite some time now, I did have a chance late last year to play around with the Quest 3S. Despite its more affordable price point, everything runs smoothly and the picture quality, while not quite as detailed, is still impressive.

Where the Meta Quest range is truly unrivalled (and the main reason why you’d want to pick one up over a different company’s headset) is in the app selection. From streaming apps to experiences, games and more, the Meta Quest store has it all.

On top of the aforementioned Arkham Shadow, you’ve got classic arcade-style titles like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip, alongside more narrative driven adventures like what you’ll find in Asgard’s Wrath 2.

There are also tons of free experiences to enjoy in the Meta Horizon app, which lets you jump into different worlds, ranging from a digital recreation of Dunder Mifflin from The Office, to virtual comedy clubs.

If you just want to enjoy some entertainment on a massive cinema-sized screen then you can do exactly that with native apps for Prime Video and YouTube, alongside optimised access to Netflix in the Meta Browser.

Don’t forget that you can also play Game Pass titles in the cloud with the Meta Quest 3S, giving Xbox gamers a chance to enjoy their subscription in a whole new way.

It’s a great all-round device, one that’s made even better thanks to this price cut. Just remember to use the code GAMING10 to receive the full discount.