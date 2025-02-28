Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You should sell your Xbox and buy a Meta Quest 3 headset – here’s why

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The Meta Quest 3 VR headset holds an open secret for Xbox gamers, and it’s now come down to an unmissable price. 

I’ve had an Xbox console in my collection ever since the days of the Xbox 360, but after recently playing Game Pass in the cloud via my Meta Quest 3 headset, I was completely blown away. With the ability to play titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on a giant cinema-like virtual screen, I’m now pondering whether or not to sell my Series S and just enjoy the latest titles on Meta’s headset instead.

It also helps that the Quest 3 has a ton of other features to go with it, and the 512GB model with a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow included has plummeted to just £422.10 (down from £619) when you use the code WHL60 at the checkout. If you’ve ever been tempted to pick one up, now’s your chance.

Given that most of the biggest Xbox titles are added to Game Pass from day one, there’s a case to be made that you don’t even need one of Microsoft’s consoles to enjoy them. After all, the company has admitted as much via its ‘This is an Xbox’ campaign which shows all the different ways that you can play these titles in the cloud, ranging from Amazon Fire Sticks to Steam Decks and even your smartphone.

Out of all those options however, it’s the Quest 3 that genuinely offers something different, even beyond playing these games on a TV, as you’re getting a proper cinematic experience no matter where you’re sat. All you have to do is download the Game Pass app, connect a compatible Bluetooth controller and you’re ready to go.

Plus, when you want to try something else, the Meta Quest 3 has a treasure trove of content for you to peruse. The included Arkham Shadow is a great place to start, with this game brilliantly recreating the feeling of the iconic Arkham series in VR, giving you the chance to wear Batman’s cowl and put yourself in his shoes.

For when you don’t want to play anything and would rather kick back and relax with the latest films and TV shows, you have that option thanks to native apps for Prime Video and YouTube, as well as the ability to watch Netflix in the Meta browser.

As an all-in-one device, the Meta Quest 3 can’t really be matched, and for those who might be tempted to buy an Xbox, I’d argue that you skip Microsoft’s consoles entirely and opt for Meta’s VR headset instead.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

