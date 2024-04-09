Meta Quest 2 is now the same price as a Switch Lite

There’s plenty of life in the Meta Quest 2 headset, despite newer versions coming on the market from the VR market leader.

Which makes this deal from Amazon very, very intriguing. Right now the Meta Quest 2 is just £199, which is a $50 saving on the £249 asking price.

You’ll get the 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2, which is Amazon’s best selling VR headset, plus a pair of the Touch controllers. It ships with the glasses spacer, silicone cover, power adapter, power cable and even a couple of double A batteries.

The VR headset gives you free range of motion in VR thanks to the built-in battery that lasts a couple of hours. You can set out a set virtual playing space boundary to ensure you’re not crashing into the furniture.

The processors are still rapid and the displays are excellent value for the expenditure, with very little of that motion sickness inducing latency between your head movement and the images on screen.

There’s a huge library of titles for you to explore, plus the ability to enjoy a giant theatre for gaming both through VR in SteamVR or in 2D with Xbox Game Pass or watching movies through Netflix.

We remain massive fans of the Meta Quest 2, giving it a five-star score for its fantastic wireless performance, great screen resolution, massive library of games and the affordable price.

Pros Fantastic wireless performance

Improved screen resolution

Massive library of games, especially with Oculus Link

Relatively affordable price Cons Battery life is still pretty short

Oculus Link cable isn’t included, and is very expensive

The all-in-one design is critical, especially with Apple requiring users to carry the battery around with the Vision Pro, while the hand tracking is accurate enabling you to move through the interface without controllers.

Our reviewer said you should buy if “You want an all-in-one VR headset”.

He says: “The Meta Quest 2 is one of the only headsets that can function both independently and connected to a gaming PC (with the required cable), ensuring a huge and varied library of games from both Meta’s own digital store and SteamVR.”