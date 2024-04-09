Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meta Quest 2 is now the same price as a Switch Lite

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There’s plenty of life in the Meta Quest 2 headset, despite newer versions coming on the market from the VR market leader.

Which makes this deal from Amazon very, very intriguing. Right now the Meta Quest 2 is just £199, which is a $50 saving on the £249 asking price.

Meta Quest 2 is a great buy at under £200

Meta Quest 2 is a great buy at under £200

The Meta Quest 2 is a brilliant VR headset with planet of gas left in the tank. You can now grab one for £199 – a £50 saving – at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £199
View Deal

You’ll get the 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2, which is Amazon’s best selling VR headset, plus a pair of the Touch controllers. It ships with the glasses spacer, silicone cover, power adapter, power cable and even a couple of double A batteries.

The VR headset gives you free range of motion in VR thanks to the built-in battery that lasts a couple of hours. You can set out a set virtual playing space boundary to ensure you’re not crashing into the furniture.

The processors are still rapid and the displays are excellent value for the expenditure, with very little of that motion sickness inducing latency between your head movement and the images on screen.

There’s a huge library of titles for you to explore, plus the ability to enjoy a giant theatre for gaming both through VR in SteamVR or in 2D with Xbox Game Pass or watching movies through Netflix.

We remain massive fans of the Meta Quest 2, giving it a five-star score for its fantastic wireless performance, great screen resolution, massive library of games and the affordable price.

Oculus Quest 2
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Is the VR headset still worth a buy in 2023?

Pros

  • Fantastic wireless performance
  • Improved screen resolution
  • Massive library of games, especially with Oculus Link
  • Relatively affordable price

Cons

  • Battery life is still pretty short
  • Oculus Link cable isn’t included, and is very expensive

The all-in-one design is critical, especially with Apple requiring users to carry the battery around with the Vision Pro, while the hand tracking is accurate enabling you to move through the interface without controllers.

Our reviewer said you should buy if “You want an all-in-one VR headset”.

He says: “The Meta Quest 2 is one of the only headsets that can function both independently and connected to a gaming PC (with the required cable), ensuring a huge and varied library of games from both Meta’s own digital store and SteamVR.”

You might like…

Best VR Headset 2024: Escape into the virtual word with these devices

Best VR Headset 2024: Escape into the virtual word with these devices

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade?

Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade?

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade your VR headset?

Meta Quest Pro vs Meta Quest 2: Should you upgrade your VR headset?

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words